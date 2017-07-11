WHO: Air pollution causes 7 million premature deaths a year

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday air pollution was now one of the biggest environmental threats to human life, leading to seven million premature deaths a year.

The UN agency also said it was strengthening its air quality guidelines after recognizing urgent action was needed.

New guidelines 'could save millions of lives'

The new guidelines apply to substances including ozone, nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and carbon monoxide.

"WHO has adjusted almost all the air quality guideline levels downwards, warning that exceeding the new levels is associated with significant risks to health," the agency said. "Adhering to them could save millions of lives."

The guidelines aim to protect people from the adverse effects of air pollution and are used by governments as a reference for legally-binding standards.

Pollution more dangerous than first thought

The WHO last issued air quality guidelines in 2005, which had a significant impact on environmental policies worldwide.

However, the organization said in the 16 years that followed, a much stronger body of evidence had emerged, showing how air pollution impacts on health at lower concentrations than previously understood.

"The accumulated evidence is sufficient to justify actions to reduce population exposure to key air pollutants, not only in particular countries or regions but on a global scale," the WHO said.

The new guidelines come ahead of the COP26 global climate summit which will be held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12.

Delhi is choking in smog Twilight As the nations of the world discuss strategies to reduce emissions at COP23 in Bonn, on the other side of the world, thick smog has engulfed the Indian capital Delhi.

Delhi is choking in smog Worst air champion Smog is quite common in Delhi. In fact, the city on the Yamuna river is a sad record holder: it is the capital city with the worst air quality in the world.

Delhi is choking in smog Winter makes things worse While the advent of winter doesn't bring snow in Delhi, it habitually makes conditions worse in the megacity. That's because the cooler air traps the smog close to the ground.

Delhi is choking in smog That damn traffic! An important contributor to smog is usually motorized traffic, which holds true for Delhi as well. Beyond that, farmers in nearby rural areas traditionally burn their fields after harvest, thereby making their own contribution to air pollution. This practice is technically banned but authorities tend to turn a blind eye.

Delhi is choking in smog The festival of light This year, Diwali added to the pollution. The Hindu festival of light not only brought a lot of traffic to the city, it also involved burning large amounts of firecrackers. And it goes on for five days!

Delhi is choking in smog Can't breathe, can't see The smog in the city has gotten so thick that it has become difficult to breathe. It burns the eyes and throat and many people complain of headaches. It even obscures the sun.

Delhi is choking in smog Face mask People try to protect themselves against the fine particle pollution as best they can using scarves and face masks. But there is really no escaping it.

Delhi is choking in smog More than a little too high On Wednesday, pollution levels in the city reached almost 30 times those considered safe by the World Health Organization.

Delhi is choking in smog Pollution, the great equalizer? Even heads of state can't escape the thick air. The Belgian King Philippe, inspecting a military guard of honor during his state visit to Delhi is shrouded in smog just like everyone else.

Delhi is choking in smog Cheap fares and expensive parking In a first measure to reduce pollution, the city government has targeted motorized transportation. By lowering fares on public transport and raising the fees for parking, it hopes to keep people from driving.

Delhi is choking in smog No school this week The chocking smog has also led the city to shut all schools for the remainder of the week.

Delhi is choking in smog Protesting pollution People in Delhi are fed up with the chronically bad air quality in their city. These women wearing face masks are on their way to a protest. So far, the city's response to the crisis has been half-hearted at best. Author: Harald Franzen



