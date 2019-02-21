White House, US states strive to limit abortions at home and abroad

Resolutions that come to the floor of the UN Security Council in New York normally highlight the plight of those living in the world's least developed countries. But when the US mission took issue with a text condemning sexual violence in conflict zones over the mention of reproductive health services on Tuesday, the Trump administration's suppression on abortion, both at home and abroad, was thrown into sharper relief.

Washington wielded the threat of its UN veto power and negotiators acquiesced. The result was a watered-down resolution with no mention of sexual and reproductive health services for survivors of rape because the White House viewed it as a tacit endorsement of abortion.

European diplomats shelved their diplomacy, with France's UN ambassador, Francois Delattre, deeming it "unacceptable and undermining the dignity of women."

Outside the green-marbled chamber, however, few were surprised. Critics of the US move pointed to a string of policy reversals driven by US Vice President Mike Pence, a conservative Christian staunchly opposed to abortion rights. Most recently, the White House expanded the Mexico City Policy, requiring foreign NGOs that receive US funding to certify that they do not provide abortions or give abortion advice. In doing so, it restricted an estimated $8.8 billion (€7.9 billion) in global health funding that also goes to fighting HIV/AIDs, tuberculosis, and supporting anti-malaria programs.

Roe v. Wade on the ropes

Meanwhile, in the United States, reproductive rights are on the ropes. "Roe v. Wade is in jeopardy," said Elizabeth Nash, a policy expert at the Guttmacher Institute, told DW, referring to the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in 1973. "We think there is the potential for the law to be undermined or overturned entirely."

Lawmakers in 28 out of 50 states in the US considered bills in 2019 that would put some limits on abortion rights

Challenges to the law continue to come in thick and fast, including a Texas bill to qualify abortion as murder, in a state with the death penalty for homicide, and bans on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy, which is often before women realize they are pregnant. Legislation outlawing six-week abortions has already passed in Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, and North Dakota but has so far remained blocked from taking effect because it runs counter to Roe v. Wade.

Climate of fear

Louisiana has also passed similar laws, drawing the line at 15 weeks. The number of abortion clinics in the southern state has dwindled from seven in 2010 to the current three, which operate under increasingly tense conditions.

"We routinely have protesters outside our clinic. The protesters have become louder and their verbal attacks more personal. Louisiana currently has a 24 hour waiting period, which means women are subjected to this harassment twice," said Kathleen Pittman, clinic administrator at the Hope Medical Group in Shreveport, Louisiana.

In 2019, three US states passed laws to ban abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy

She said she is concerned that further restrictions – leading women to travel out of state to seek an abortion for example — could end up harming the most vulnerable women in her community.

"The poorest women suffer," she told DW. "They are not able to seek professional help due to financial constraints and are more likely to attempt self-managed abortion," or back-street abortions, which account for up to 11% of global maternal deaths.

Active resistance

The state-level legislation that violates the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is a tactic, according to Nash of the Guttmacher Institute, an non-profit that focuses on sexual and reproductive health, "to kick-start litigation that will wind through the courts, and give the Supreme Court an opportunity to overturn [Roe v. Wade] altogether."

But just as anti-abortion activists have been reinvigorated by Trump and Pence, so too have pro-choice activists. The states of New York, Vermont and Virginia have introduced laws to protect women's rights to seek abortions. Democrats in Illinois introduced legislation that would expand access to abortion services.

Nevertheless, those tracking efforts in the United States to limit abortion appear grim-faced as to what lies ahead.

"We've seen an unprecedented level of action on these near-total abortion bans and we're going to see more," Nash said. "This isn't ebbing."