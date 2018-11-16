White House restores CNN reporter's press credentials

CNN reporter Jim Acosta had his press credentials restored on Monday, ending a legal battle that has so far gone against the Trump administration.

Acosta had his White House pass taken away earlier this month after a contentious news conference with US President Donald Trump.

Watch video 00:23 Now live 00:23 mins. Acosta: 'Throughout all of this, I was confident'

Sarah Sanders, the press secretary for the White House, confirmed the restoration in a statement but said journalists who ignored new rules for press conferences could have their credentials revoked.

"A journalist called upon to ask a question will ask a single question and then will yield the floor to other journalists," Sanders said, adding a follow-up question may be permitted at Trump's discretion.

CNN, who had challenged the White House's actions in court, have dropped their lawsuit against the Trump administration, saying it was no longer necessary.

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Trump has a habit of attacking journalists During a post-midterm election press conference, Trump laid into CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta. After Acosta tried to get the president to answer his question, Trump yelled at him: "CNN should be ashamed of itself having you work for them. You are a rude, terrible person." After the spat, the White House suspended Acosta's press pass. CNN said the decision was an act of retaliation.

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists "I know you're not thinking. You never do." In October, 2018 during a press conference at the White House, Donald Trump directed snarky comments at ABC reporter Cecilia Vega. When Trump came to Vega for a question, he commented: "She's shocked that I picked her. Like in a state of shock." Vega told him she was actually not surprised, to which Trump responded: "That's OK. I know you're not thinking. You never do."

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Trump's name-calling on Twitter During a Twitter rant in June, 2017 Donald Trump personally attacked MSNBC anchor Mika Brzezinski through a series of tweets. He called the journalist "low I.Q. Crazy Mika," and claimed she was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when she visited his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago. Trump went on to call her co-anchor Joe Scarborough "Psycho Joe."

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Some journalists have been targeted for years During a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in March, 2018 Trump laid into NBC anchor Chuck Todd. Speaking about Todd's show Meet The Press, Trump referred to the journalist as "sleepy-eyes Todd." He then said to a cheering crowd: "He's a sleeping son of a b***h. I'll tell you." Trump has been calling Todd "sleepy" for years, and clearly hasn't stopped after he became President.

Donald Trump's biggest fights with journalists Twitter: Trump's favorite ranting-platform Trump often takes to Twitter to attack one of his preferred targets: journalists. In July, 2017 he tweeted a video of himself hitting a man with a CNN logo for a head. In December, 2017 he used a tweet to call for Washington Post reporter Dave Weigel to be fired over a wrong tweet. And then his recurring favorite: calling media companies "fake news." Author: Giulia Saudelli



dv/rt (AP, Reuters)

