White House admits family reunifications from Mexican border separations could take 2 years

In a court document, the government said it may need 24 months to review 47,000 cases of children separated from their parents at the border. At least 2,700 children are still waiting to be reunited.
The administration of US President Donald Trump revealed in a court filing late on Friday that it could take up to two years to reunite every family that has been separated at the country's border with Mexico.
"Defendants estimate that identifying all possible children ... would take at least 12 months, and possibly up to 24 months," the government wrote.
Last month, a federal judge in San Diego had increased the number of migrant families the administration is required to reunite following a class-action lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).
According to the Justice Department, it has to review about 47,000 cases, which could mean reuniting far more than the 2,700 children already known to be in government care waiting for their parents to be located and brought to them.
Policy leads to logistical nightmare
Despite targeting families for a relatively brief amount of time, the effects of Trump's "zero tolerance policy" are likely to be extensive. Journalists and activists have documented the psychological trauma experienced by young children separated from their parents, not to mention the public funds required to care and house the children until family members are found.
Lee Gelernt, the ACLU's lead attorney on the case, said on Saturday that his group strongly opposed the government's plan to resolve the problem by means of data analysis, statistics, and some manual review over the next two years.
"The government was able to quickly gather resources to tear these children away from their families and now they need to gather the resources to fix the damage," Gelernt said.
es/jm (AP, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
US President Donald Trump has issued a warning to Mexico to do more to curb migration and drugs coming into the US. But he stopped short of following through on an earlier threat to close the border completely. (05.04.2019)
Nearly 2,000 children have been separated from their families at the US-Mexico border in six weeks. Despite widespread condemnation, the Trump administration defended the policy, saying it was just enforcing the law. (16.06.2018)
The US president issued the veto after Congress voted to end his declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. Democrats have said they will try to override it, though it's unlikely they will succeed. (15.03.2019)
In a surprise move, the Senate has voted to end President Trump's declaration of a national emergency at the US-Mexico border. Trump has vowed to veto the move, with Congress lacking a majority to override him. (14.03.2019)