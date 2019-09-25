Whistleblower: Donald Trump sought foreign 'interference' in 2020 election

The US House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a declassified version of a whistleblower report alleging that President Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference in the 2020 presidential election from a foreign country.

"I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute 'a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order' that 'does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,' consistent with the definition of an 'urgent concern,'" the report said.

The whistleblower's identity has not been made public.

The complaint is at least in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which the US president prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

The declassified transcript of the phone conversation between US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to testify before US lawmakers on Thursday about the secret whistleblower complaint.

More to follow...

sri/sms (AP, Reuters)