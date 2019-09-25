 Whistleblower: Donald Trump sought foreign ′interference′ in 2020 election | News | DW | 26.09.2019

News

Whistleblower: Donald Trump sought foreign 'interference' in 2020 election

The US House Intelligence Committee has released a redacted version of a whistleblower complaint at the center of Democrats' impeachment probe of President Donald Trump.

Donald Trump (Getty Images/AFP/J. Watson)

The US House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a declassified version of a whistleblower report alleging that President Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference in the 2020 presidential election from a foreign country.

"I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute 'a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order' that 'does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,' consistent with the definition of an 'urgent concern,'" the report said. 

The whistleblower's identity has not been made public. 

The complaint is at least in part related to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which the US president prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden.

The declassified phone transcript between Trump and Ukrainian president

The declassified transcript of the phone conversation between US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to testify before US lawmakers on Thursday about the secret whistleblower complaint. 

More to follow...

sri/sms (AP, Reuters)

Related content

USA | Das Kapitol in Washington

Impeachment in the US: How does it work? 25.09.2019

US President Donald Trump is set to be the subject of a formal impeachment inquiry — the start of a process that could see him removed from office. DW explains how it all works.

USA New York | Wolodymyr Selenskyj, Präsident Ukraine & Donald Trump, Präsident

Donald Trump asked Ukraine's president to investigate rival Joe Biden 25.09.2019

US President Donald Trump requested his Ukrainian counterpart start an investigation into Joe Biden, the summary of a White House phone call has shown. Trump also said Germany "does almost nothing" to help Ukraine.

USA | Nancy Pelosi will Donald Trumps Amtsenthebung einleiten

Donald Trump: Democrats announce formal impeachment inquiry 24.09.2019

Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi has announced the start of a formal impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. The move follows claims that he pressured Ukraine's leader into investigating political rival Joe Biden.

