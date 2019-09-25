Whistleblower: Donald Trump sought foreign 'interference' in 2020 election

The US House Intelligence Committee on Thursday released a declassified version of a whistleblower report alleging that President Donald Trump used his office to solicit interference in the 2020 presidential election from a foreign country.

The whistleblower's identity has not been made public.

"I am deeply concerned that the actions described below constitute 'a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, or violation of law or executive order' that 'does not include differences of opinion concerning public policy matters,' consistent with the definition of an 'urgent concern,'" the report said.

The whistleblower wrote that "among other things," Trump's alleged election interference included "pressuring a foreign government to investigate one of the President's main domestic political rivals," in reference to a July phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In the call, the US president prodded his Ukrainian counterpart to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

A summarized transcript of that phone call was released by the White House on Wednesday morning.

The declassified transcript of the phone conversation between US President Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

William Barr 'appears' to be implicated

The whistleblower said that Rudolph Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, was "a central figure" in the president's interference effort, but that Attorney General William Barr also "appeared to be involved as well."

In the account, the whistleblower said he or she was not a "direct witness," but had received the information from more than half a dozen officials as part of routine "interagency business."

"The White House officials who told me this information were deeply disturbed by what had transpired in the phone call," the memo read, adding that a discussion was ongoing among White House lawyers over the likelihood that they had "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain."

Attempts to conceal call transcript

According to the whistleblower, multiple officials said that senior figures in the White House intervened to "lock down all records of the phone call," in particular, the official transcript's text.

White House officials told the whistleblower that they were "directed by White House lawyers" to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system" where it would be typically stored.

The intelligence community's inspector general, Michael Atkinson, received the whistleblower's complaint and after review, deemed it of "urgent concern."

Atkinson passed it along to Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire, who then rejected the classification of "urgent concern," and effectively thwarted efforts to bring the complaint to congress for investigation.

Maguire questioned

In the aftermath of the impeachment inquiry announcement, Maguire presented himself before US lawmakers on Thursday to discuss his reasoning and answer questions about the complaint.

Maguire told the committee that he did not know the identity of the whistleblower but that he felt the person was "acting in good faith."

"I think the whistleblower did the right thing," adding that the person followed the law "every step of the way."

Maguire told congress members that he had not seen any other whistleblower complaint in American history that "touched on such complicated and sensitive issues."

"I believe that this matter is unprecedented," he said.

sri/sms (AP, Reuters)

