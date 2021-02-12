Sweets are beloved the world over, and satisfy the tastebuds of young and old alike. Belgium has a long tradition of producing chocolate. Belgian pralines count as a specialty. Frederic Blondeel, recognized by Gault&Millau as Belgium’s best chocolatier, explains in the Euromaxx series “Food Secrets” what is so special about Belgian chocolates, what types there are, and how the chocolate works together with the filling. The fact that pralines are very meaningful to Belgians and have a long history in the country is shown by the Brussels Chocolate Museum.



Now we want to know from you: which sweets are most popular in your country? We look forward to your answers. If you are lucky you can win a DW rucksack, filled with goodies, with an exclusive design.

In my country the following sweets are especially popular:... (free text)

The closing date is the 19th of February 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!