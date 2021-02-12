 Which sweets are most popular in your country? | Lifestyle | DW | 12.02.2021

Lifestyle

Which sweets are most popular in your country?

Sweets: they are comfort food, they help us relax, and they are a source of energy. Whether for adults or children, the selection is huge, ranging from chocolate to bonbons to cookies. Belgium is known for its pralines.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Pralinen und Süssigkeiten

Sweets are beloved the world over, and satisfy the tastebuds of young and old alike. Belgium has a long tradition of producing chocolate. Belgian pralines count as a specialty. Frederic Blondeel, recognized by Gault&Millau as Belgium’s best chocolatier, explains in the Euromaxx series “Food Secrets” what is so special about Belgian chocolates, what types there are, and how the chocolate works together with the filling. The fact that pralines are very meaningful to Belgians and have a long history in the country is shown by the Brussels Chocolate Museum.

Now we want to know from you: which sweets are most popular in your country? We look forward to your answers. If you are lucky you can win a DW rucksack, filled with goodies, with an exclusive design.

In my country the following sweets are especially popular:... (free text)

The closing date is the 19th of February 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

