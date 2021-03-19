 Which sport do you love the most? | Lifestyle | DW | 19.03.2021

Lifestyle

Which sport do you love the most?

Whether you are actively involved in sports yourself or prefer watching them on TV or in the stadium—which sport captivates you?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sport mit Buch englisch

Cheering, celebrating, and commiserating: Sports can trigger many emotions, whether you participate in them yourself or just enjoy watching sporting events. Many sports fans love to watch their teams play in a stadium. 

Europe's largest stadium is Camp Nou in Barcelona, which can hold nearly 100,000 fans. It is one of 111 extreme places in Europe that are setting records - all of which are now compiled in a new book.
Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling took a look around Camp Nou for "Europe to the Maxx." For him, getting the chance to look behind the scenes of FC Barcelona's home turf was a childhood dream come true. 

Which sport do you feel most passionate about? Soccer? Cricket? Tennis? 

Tell us!

We will choose one lucky participant to receive a copy of the book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss."  The deadline for entries is 26.03.2021 12:00 UTC. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

