Which sport do you love the most?

Cheering, celebrating, and commiserating: Sports can trigger many emotions, whether you participate in them yourself or just enjoy watching sporting events. Many sports fans love to watch their teams play in a stadium.

Europe's largest stadium is Camp Nou in Barcelona, which can hold nearly 100,000 fans. It is one of 111 extreme places in Europe that are setting records - all of which are now compiled in a new book.

Euromaxx reporter Hendrik Welling took a look around Camp Nou for "Europe to the Maxx." For him, getting the chance to look behind the scenes of FC Barcelona's home turf was a childhood dream come true.

Which sport do you feel most passionate about? Soccer? Cricket? Tennis?

Tell us!

We will choose one lucky participant to receive a copy of the book "111 Extreme Places in Europe That You Shouldn't Miss." The deadline for entries is 26.03.2021 12:00 UTC. Good luck!