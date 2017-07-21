 Which seasonal food do you look forward to most? | Euromaxx | DW | 20.06.2019

Euromaxx

Which seasonal food do you look forward to most?

More and more fresh produce is available all year round now, but it often tastes much better at a particular time. Which food do you look forward to eating when it’s in season?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 25 Saison

 

Herring season has just started in the Netherlands. In Germany the first porcini mushrooms have started to sprout, while the asparagus season is coming to an end. The first new wine is launched in France in autumn, just when truffle season begins in Italy. It’s the food we can’t get all year round that we await most eagerly. Strawberries, tomatoes and seafood are just some of the products that taste best at a particular time of year. What seasonal food do you get most excited about? And do you go out of your way to try and get it when it’s not in season?

Write to us and let us know – we look forward to hearing your answers. As a small thank you, we’re giving away a wristwatch in an exclusive Euromaxx design.

I particularly look forward to

The closing date is 28 June 2019, 12 noon UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Related content

Foraging from Mother Earth

Foraging from Mother Earth 21.07.2017

Perplexed that no one was promoting Māori food, a New Zealand chef ventured to acquaint his people with their native flavors. Today, Charles Royal offers food tours and supplies sustainably foraged plants from the bush.

Film

A film still from GODZILLA II KING OF THE MONSTERS shows godzilla battling a snake-like creature (Courtesy of Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' delivers creatures and destruction galore

The latest film about the dinosaur-like destroyer uses a winning forumla that harkens back to older Godzilla films. While smashing and dashing the world around him, the Japanese monster has symbolized different things.  

Books

Ken Follett bei der Buchvorstellung in Berlin am 4.11.2014 NEU (Verlag Bastei-Lübbe/Olivier Favre)

Bestselling author Ken Follett turns 70

With 30 bestsellers in 40 years, Ken Follett is among the most successful authors in world literature. As the master of the historical novel genre turns 70, he is working on the prequel to his best-known work.  

Music

US free jazz alto saxophone player Marshall Allen (moers festival)

How the Moers Festival became a celebration of avant-garde change

The organizers and musicians of the renowned Moers Festival are committed to promoting and exploring new soundscapes. Here's how the avant-garde music festival in the small town became legendary.  

Arts

Sebastiao Salgado photo Wauro people on boat (Sebastião Salgado/Amazonas Images)

Depth of field: The photography of Sebastiao Salgado

Brazil's celebrated photojournalist and documentary photographer has spent a lifetime capturing the delicate balance between people and nature — and the consequences when this balance is lost.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  