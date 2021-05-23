Which of Europe’s unfinished sites would you like to visit? 

The Sagrada Família in Barcelona is widely considered Europe’s most famous building site. The basilica has been under construction since 1882. By the time its architect, Antoni Gaudí, died in 1926, only one of the 18 towers and one of the three facades Gaudí had envisioned were completed. But the Sagrada Família is not the only one of its kind: Europe is full of unfinished architectural masterpieces, such as McCraig’s Tower in Scotland, the Cologne Cathedral in German, or the Palazzo Venier de Leoni in Italy.

Some 200 kilometers south of France, dozens of workers have been constructing the medieval Guédelon Castle for over twenty years now. To do so, they’ve restricted themselves to materials and techniques available in the 13th century. If all goes well, they plan to be done in 2023. You can learn more about their project in our book “111 Extreme Place in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss”. We’ll be gifting a copy to one of the lucky participants that shares with us which of Europe’s unfinished landmark’s they’d most like to visit.



