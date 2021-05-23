 Which of Europe’s unfinished sites would you like to visit?  | Lifestyle | DW | 23.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Which of Europe’s unfinished sites would you like to visit? 

Whether the Sagrada Família in Barcelona, the Herrenchiemsee Castle in Bavaria or McCraig’s Tower in Scotland, Europe is full of beautiful constructions that were never quite completed. Which would you like to tour?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Unvollendete Bauwerke mit Buch 111 Orte englisch

The Sagrada Família in Barcelona is widely considered Europe’s most famous building site. The basilica has been under construction since 1882. By the time its architect, Antoni Gaudí, died in 1926, only one of the 18 towers and one of the three facades Gaudí had envisioned were completed. But the Sagrada Família is not the only one of its kind: Europe is full of unfinished architectural masterpieces, such as McCraig’s Tower in Scotland, the Cologne Cathedral in German, or the Palazzo Venier de Leoni in Italy. 
Some 200 kilometers south of France, dozens of workers have been constructing the medieval Guédelon Castle for over twenty years now. To do so, they’ve restricted themselves to materials and techniques available in the 13th century. If all goes well, they plan to be done in 2023. You can learn more about their project in our book “111 Extreme Place in Europe That You Shouldn’t Miss”. We’ll be gifting a copy to one of the lucky participants that shares with us which of Europe’s unfinished landmark’s they’d most like to visit. 
  
This is the unfinished site in Europe I’d most like to see: 

The deadline in May 28, 2021 at 12:00 UTC. As always, our decisions are final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
Graffiti picture of Bob Dylan: then and now.

'Forever young': Poet, Nobel laureate Bob Dylan turns 80

"Blowin' in the Wind," "Mr. Tambourine Man" and many more: Dylan's songs were the soundtrack of DW's Susanne Spröer's youth. A take on the legend's birthday.  

04.2016 Check-in (Sendungslogo)

Augsburg - A prosperous river city

Water plays a key role in Augsburg: water towers that date back to the Middle Ages and modern hydroelectric plants. DW's Lukas Stege explores rivers and canals, and visits the Schaezlerpalais and Brecht's childhood home.  