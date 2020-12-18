 Which of Europe′s castles or palaces is your favorite? | Lifestyle | DW | 18.12.2020

Lifestyle

Most European royal families still live in or own magnificent palaces and castles. The impressive buildings continue to captivate tourists and other admirers. Do you have a favorite palace or castle in Europe?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingsschloss

Many people are fascinated with castles and palaces, and their histories both past and present. The former or current residences of royal families are popular attractions. Some offer tours while others have been converted into hotels or museums. Many of the impressive buildings have survived the centuries unscathed, while others are reconstructions - like the Berlin Palace. Once the main residence of the House of Hohenzollern, construction of the original began in the 15th century. Largely destroyed in the Second World War, what remained was demolished by the East German regime in 1950. But in 2013, after decades of debate, work commenced on a reconstruction. When it opens, the Berlin Palace will house the Humboldt Forum museum as well as other cultural venues.

We're interested to know which palace or castle in Europe is our favorite?  

Neuschwanstein Castle
The Palace of Versailles 
Windsor Castle
Sanssouci Palace
Schönbrunn Palace
Palacio Real 
This one:
 
We're looking forward to hearing your choices. As a thank you for participating, we're raffling off a DW backpack full of small surprises. 
Deadline for entries is 25 December 2020, noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck! 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

