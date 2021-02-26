 Which mountain range is most fascinating to you? | Lifestyle | DW | 26.02.2021

Lifestyle

Which mountain range is most fascinating to you?

Whether it's the Alps, Andes, Rocky Mountains, Himalayas, Urals or Tian Shan: Climbers and hikers across the world are enthralled by steep mountain peaks. Which mountain range captures your imagination?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Berge

The European Alps are up to 290 million years old. Ten mountains that are more than 8,000 metres high, including Mount Everest, can be found in the Himalayas. The Kilimanjaro massif in Tanzania is made up of three volcanic cones and forms the highest point in Africa.

Humans have always been fascinated by the gigantic size and the age-old presence of these rocky giants. The appeal of high mountain ranges is not limited to extreme sports though - trekking tours, mountainbiking and skiing are also popular ways of exploring mountains.

We would like to know: Which is your favourite mountain range? With a bit of luck, you could get an exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies.

This mountain range is most fascinating to me: 
 
Andes
Himalayas 
Rocky Mountains 
Urals 
Alps 
Tian Shan  
Kilimanjaro
Other - please specify   
 

The deadline for entries is February 12, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

