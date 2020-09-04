Which is your favorite island for a vacation?

An island vacation is a good choice if you want to experience diversity. The Greek island Páros is located at the heart of the Cyclades in the Aegean Sea, and has about 13,000 inhabitants. The island scores with dreamlike beaches, clear water, original nature and Mediterranean cuisine. A travel magazine has just named Páros the best vacation island in Europe.



Euromaxx reporter Meike Krüger travelled to Páros and tried the island out. She not only visited the beaches and the usual tourist attractions, but also got to know some of the locals and tried typical dishes.



Now we would like to know from you: Which island is your personal favorite?

Is it also Páros?

Or Zanzibar off the East African coast?

Maybe Bali in Indonesia?

Maybe Hawaii?

Or something completely different?

We are looking forward to your answers. With a little luck, one of the participants will win an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch.



The closing date for entries is September 11, 2020, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!