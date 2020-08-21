 Which is your favorite instrument? | Lifestyle | DW | 21.08.2020

Lifestyle

Which is your favorite instrument?

Making music with instruments plays an important role in human culture. Even back in the Stone Age, people carved instruments from animal bones to play music. Which is your favorite instrument?

Euromaxx Themenbild (DW)

The joy of making music has played a major role in the evolution of mankind. Musical instruments have been built for several centuries in the Vogtland region in southern Saxony, in the small town of Markneukirchen and surrounding area. The so-called music corner is regarded as Europe's center for instrument-making and, since 2014, has been on the list of UNESCO intangible cultural heritage sites. Around 100 companies manufacture a wide variety of musical instruments by hand and with the highest precision. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo once went there to pick up his instrument personally. Vogtland musical instruments are played worldwide in orchestras, by bands and soloists.
Now we would like to hear from you: What is your favorite instrument?

- Violin
- Trumpet
- Piano
- Guitar
- Saxophone
- Drums
- another instrument:

We are keen to hear your answers. With a little luck, you will receive a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design as a thank-you gift.
 
The closing date for entries is 28 August 2020, 12 noon UTC. Legal action is excluded. Good luck!

