Which is your favorite instrument?

The joy of making music has played a major role in the evolution of mankind. Musical instruments have been built for several centuries in the Vogtland region in southern Saxony, in the small town of Markneukirchen and surrounding area. The so-called music corner is regarded as Europe's center for instrument-making and, since 2014, has been on the list of UNESCO intangible cultural heritage sites. Around 100 companies manufacture a wide variety of musical instruments by hand and with the highest precision. Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo once went there to pick up his instrument personally. Vogtland musical instruments are played worldwide in orchestras, by bands and soloists.

