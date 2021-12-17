Which is your favorite European Christmas decoration?

In 1847, the first glass ornaments for Christmas trees were created in the mountain town of Lauscha, Thuringia. Today, the colorful baubles are famous worldwide. But in the

fairytale-like village of Seiffen, in the Ore Mountains, candleholders, Christmas pyramids, and nutcrackers create a Christmas atmosphere.

In Sweden, you cannot celebrate without the Julbock, a goat made of straw, inspired by Norse mythology. In Great Britain, Christmas stockings hang by the fireplace. In Italy, Greccio is the birthplace of the Christmas crib. In the Middle Ages, Saint Francis of

Assisi is said to have invented the first Nativity scene here.

