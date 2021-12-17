 Which is your favorite European Christmas decoration? | Lifestyle | DW | 17.12.2021

Lifestyle

Which is your favorite European Christmas decoration?

At Christmas time, most Europeans decorate their homes with festive decorations. Whether traditional or kitschy, each country has its own variety of decorations.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Weihnachtsschmuck

In 1847, the first glass ornaments for Christmas trees were created in the mountain town of Lauscha, Thuringia. Today, the colorful baubles are famous worldwide. But in the 
fairytale-like village of Seiffen, in the Ore Mountains, candleholders, Christmas pyramids, and nutcrackers create a Christmas atmosphere.

In Sweden, you cannot celebrate without the Julbock, a goat made of straw, inspired by Norse mythology. In Great Britain, Christmas stockings hang by the fireplace. In Italy, Greccio is the birthplace of the Christmas crib. In the Middle Ages, Saint Francis of 
Assisi is said to have invented the first Nativity scene here. 

We want to know: Which is your favorite European Christmas decoration? 

We look forward to your answers. If you’re lucky, you might win an exclusive DW-design rucksack filled with goodies. The closing date is December 24, 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final.  Best of luck!

