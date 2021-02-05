 Which is the most beautiful sounding language? | Lifestyle | DW | 05.02.2021

Lifestyle

Which is the most beautiful sounding language?

There are thousands of different languages spoken worldwide. On the Canary island of La Gomera people even communicate by whistling. Which language do you think sounds the most beautiful?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Sprachen

On the small Canary island of La Gomera, an unusual language can be heard in the mountains: the whistled language Silbo Gomero. Thanks to Silbo Gomero, the population of La Gomera was able to communicate across distances of up to three kilometers long before cell phones were around, and arrange meetings or transmit messages.

Silbo Gomero features two whistled vowels and four consonants. By varying the order, volume, and pitch, these six sounds can be strung together to form 4,000 words – with context helping to determine the precise meaning. Many of the more than 40 whistled languages known worldwide are threatened with extinction. But on La Gomera the tradition is being kept alive. Silbo Gomero is taught in elementary schools, and in 2009, the language became a UNESCO Intangible World Heritage.

We would like to know which language sounds the most beautiful to you?

We are looking forward to your answers. With a bit of luck, you will receive an exclusively designed DW backpack with goodies.  

The deadline for entries is February 12, 2021, 12 p.m. UTC. All decisions are final. Good luck!

