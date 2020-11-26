Which future trend should Euromaxx cover more?

Many people think of stylish fashions when they hear the word ‘trend.’ But current trends and future trend research are concerned with much more than that. Future trends constitute a system of patterns with short or long-term effects. They affect all levels of society and sometimes even change the world. Subjects such as sustainability, carbon neutrality or energy conservation have become key issues in recent years - even on Euromaxx. We are covering a zero waste restaurant in Finland, an urban farming project in Paris, and a sustainable fashion designer from Italy.

Many of you told us about the future trend you want to learn more about on Euromaxx this week. A big thank you to all the participants!

We raffled off entries for one winner of an exclusively-designed DW backpack with goodies inside. The winner was Aniz A. from Laudio in Spain. He would like to learn more about the following future trend on Euromaxx: Sustainable fashion

