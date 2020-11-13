 Which future trend should Euromaxx cover more? | Lifestyle | DW | 13.11.2020

Lifestyle

Which future trend should Euromaxx cover more?

Euromaxx reports on exciting trends from all walks of life - from fashion to nutrition and architecture. Which future trend would you like to learn more about on Euromaxx?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Grüne Trends

Many people think of stylish fashions when they hear the word ‘trend.’ But current trends and future trend research are concerned with much more than that. Future trends constitute a system of patterns with short or long-term effects. They affect all levels of society and sometimes even change the world. Subjects such as sustainability, carbon neutrality or energy conservation have become key issues in recent years - even on Euromaxx. We are covering a zero waste restaurant in Finland, an urban farming project in Paris, and a sustainable fashion designer from Italy.
Now we’d like to hear from you: Which future trend would you like to learn more about on Euromaxx?
We are looking forward to your answers. One lucky participant will receive an original DW-designed backpack with goodies inside.

I would like to learn more about this trend on Euromaxx:

These are the options:

- Sustainable fashion
- Urban farming
- Zero waste gastronomy
- Green architecture
- Vegan nutrition
- Something else

The closing date for entries is November 20, 2020, 12 noon UTC. The judge’s decision is final. Good luck!

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

