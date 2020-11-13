Which future trend should Euromaxx cover more?

Euromaxx reports on exciting trends from all walks of life - from fashion to nutrition and architecture. Which future trend would you like to learn more about on Euromaxx?
Many people think of stylish fashions when they hear the word ‘trend.’ But current trends and future trend research are concerned with much more than that. Future trends constitute a system of patterns with short or long-term effects. They affect all levels of society and sometimes even change the world. Subjects such as sustainability, carbon neutrality or energy conservation have become key issues in recent years - even on Euromaxx. We are covering a zero waste restaurant in Finland, an urban farming project in Paris, and a sustainable fashion designer from Italy.
- Sustainable fashion
- Urban farming
- Zero waste gastronomy
- Green architecture
- Vegan nutrition
- Something else
