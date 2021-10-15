Germans’ fruit of choice is the apple – every year they will eat an average of 22 kilograms per head. Currently, apples in Europe are ripe and are being harvested, meaning they will be particularly juicy and tasty. Germans also love to eat pears and plums. However, there are many fruits eaten in Europe which are grown elsewhere. Bananas, pineapples, and mangos come from far away – perhaps from where you live? We want to know which fruit you most like to eat, whether it’s as a dessert, snack, in a cake, or in a salad. We will be gifting a rucksack in an exclusive DW design containing goodies to a lucky participant.



Which fruit is your favorite?



The closing date is 15.10.2021 at 12:00 UTC. Best of luck!