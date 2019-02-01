 Which European city should Meggin Leigh visit? | Euromaxx | DW | 02.05.2019

Euromaxx

Which European city should Meggin Leigh visit?

Europe is a veritable paradise for city tours. The choice is so large that it is difficult to decide where to go. Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh explores Europe's most beautiful cities for you. 

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Reiseziel Meggin

For "Meggin's perfect weekend" , Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh always has just 48 hours to explore the sights and bring back her tips for viewers. That's quite a short time to get to know Europe's cities in all their facets. Euromaxx reporter Meggin Leigh nevertheless does her best to collect lots of ideas for a perfect two-day programme: from cultural highlights to culinary delights and special activities. 

We want you to tell us which European city should Meggin Leigh explore for you? 

Send us your suggestions: Is it perhaps St. Petersburg, Rotterdam or Athens? Or are you interested in a completely different European city? Write to us - and say why you are particularly interested in a certain place.

We look forward to receiving your answers. As a thank you, we'll be giving away a wristwatch in our exclusive Euromaxx design among all participants. 

I wish Meggin Leigh to travel to ... for her perfect weekend. 

The closing date for entries is 10 May 2019, 12 noon UTC. There is no legal recourse. Good luck!

Please notice the conditions of participation.  

