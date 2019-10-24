 Which European cartoon character do you like best? | Lifestyle | DW | 25.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Which European cartoon character do you like best?

Asterix is celebrating his birthday: The indestructible Gaul is turning 60. A new volume is being published to mark the anniversary. Are you an Asterix fan - or do you prefer another cartoon character from Europe?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Comicfigur

"The Daughter of Vercingetorix", the new Asterix book by the French duo Didier Conrad and Jean-Yves Ferri, will be published just in time for the 60th anniversary. It features a teenager called Adrenaline, who causes a lot of chaos. 

The adventures of the stubborn Gauls have delighted millions of people worldwide since 1959. Are you an Asterix fan? Or do you really like another European cartoon character?

Take part in our survey! As a thank-you we are giving away a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design. The closing date for entries is 1 November 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!



I like this comic figure(s) from Europe best:

- Asterix
- Tintin
- Lucky Luke
- Fix & Foxi
- others





 

Related content

Neues Asterix-Heft «Die Tochter des Vercingetorix» vorgestellt

Asterix gets an update with teenage rebel character 24.10.2019

Asterix the Gaul returns in his 38th comic book, "Asterix and the Chieftain's Daughter." In a move to update the books, it centers on a young female heroine. But how did the series portray women in its 60-year history?

DW Euromaxx Comics von Fernandez That´s so german Pickelhaube ENGLISCH

Typically German? A cartoonist's perspective 13.09.2019

Razor-sharp and funny to boot: That's the cartoonist's mission. But could those adjectives describes Germans as well? Artist Miguel Fernandez pokes fun at the stereotypes and personality traits attributed to the Germans.

Advertisement
Kinostart Film Joker (picture-alliance/dpa//Warner Bros. Entertainment/N. Tavernise)

'Joker' film sparks outrage for using song by convicted pedophile Gary Glitter

The use of the song, Rock n' Roll Part 2, has set off an ample amount of concern and criticism as many think it means that Glitter will be collecting royalties.  

Swiss author Thomas Meyer (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Beutler)

When a satirical novel on anti-Semitism reflects the horrors of reality

Thomas Meyer, the author behind the Swiss entry for the Oscars, just published a sequel to his novel: a satire on anti-Semitism and conspiring far-right terrorist groups. Then the attack on a synagogue in Halle happened.  

Berliner Technoclub Griessmuehle (Griessmuehle)

Endangered subculture

Berlin is known for creative spaces and freedom of expression. It attracts artists, musicians, and clubbers from all over the globe. But the scene is changing. The popular club Griessmuehle and techno DJ DVS1 are trying to conserve club culture.  

Germany Wine Route vineyard with Riesling grapes (picture-alliance/imagebroker/H. Kehrer)

Along the German Wine Route

Autumn is the ideal time for a trip along the Wine Route. The world's oldest wine tourism route leads over 85 kilometers (53 mi) through a sea of vines in the Palatinate region — from Schweigen-Rechtenbach to Bockenheim.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  