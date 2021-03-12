Which dance is most popular in your country?

Dances are considered part of the culture in many countries. In Ireland for example, tap dances have a long tradition. Irish dancing probably goes back centuries. To this day, the distinctive folk dances are a strong hallmark of life in Ireland. Now, the Irish dance group “Cairde” is giving classical Irish dances a new twist. The seven young dancers are combining traditional steps with modern choreography and contemporary music, and through the internet, they are enjoying worldwide success.



What we would like to know from you is which dance has similar importance in your country. Which rhythms do people like moving to most? Or is there perhaps a famous dance which comes from your country?



