 Which dance is most popular in your country? | Lifestyle | DW | 12.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Which dance is most popular in your country?

Whether it’s tango, salsa, or the waltz – many dances are associated with their country of origin. What we want to know is: Which type of dance is most popular where you live?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Tanzen

Dances are considered part of the culture in many countries. In Ireland for example, tap dances have a long tradition. Irish dancing probably goes back centuries. To this day, the distinctive folk dances are a strong hallmark of life in Ireland. Now, the Irish dance group “Cairde” is giving classical Irish dances a new twist. The seven young dancers are combining traditional steps with modern choreography and contemporary music, and through the internet, they are enjoying worldwide success.

What we would like to know from you is which dance has similar importance in your country. Which rhythms do people like moving to most? Or is there perhaps a famous dance which comes from your country?

Write to us!

We would love to hear your answers. If you are lucky you can win a DW rucksack, filled with goodies, with an exclusive design.

The closing date is the 19th of March 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges’ decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games.  

Advertisement
A still from Dumbo featuring the elephant and five crows on a tree branch.

Can Disney make up for racism in past films?

Due to negative depictions, Disney pulls old classics from kids' profiles on its streaming platform. Its latest film tries to do things differently.  

Maja Lunde (Copyright: Photoshop/picture-alliance)

How COVID influenced author Maja Lunde's work

The bestselling author of "The History of Bees" knows a few things about crisis stories. Here's how she reacted when the coronavirus reached Norway a year ago.  

Two men on a stage, bent over, one grabs a stack of chairs

Deutsche Oper Berlin in line for a Grammy

Berlin's largest music theater is nominated for a much-coveted Grammy in the "Best Opera Recording" category. Its entry: the early 20th-century opera "The Dwarf."  

Austria, view from a snow covered mountainside on to the village of Ischgl

Austria's Ischgl: A ski resort struggling to restore its image

It's been a year since COVID-19 spread through Europe from Ischgl. Since then, the Austrian ski resort has become an example of an overly careless approach to the virus. Will it ever shake off of this reputation?  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  