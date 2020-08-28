Which celebrity holiday destination would you like to visit?

Celebrities like to travel to holiday resorts where they meet show business acquaintances. Like the Venice Lido: the glamorous seaside resort with luxurious hotels which attracts the international jet set to the film festival every year.

Now we would like to know from you: Which celebrity destination would you like to visit?

Take a holiday like the stars! Where the who-is-who of the international jet set meets to relax and celebrate - whether in a luxury resort on the Greek island of Mykonos, at party nights on Ibiza or in a chic hotel at the Lido in Venice.

We are looking forward to your answers. You will automatically enter our draw for a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design.



I would like to visit this holiday destination of the rich and beautiful:

- The Lido in Venice, Italy

- The French Côte d'Azur

- The Principality of Monaco

- The Spanish island of Ibiza

- The Greek island of Mykonos

The closing date for entries is 04 September 2020, 12 noon UTC. Legal action is excluded. Good luck!