Which celebration is most important to you? 

Celebrating recurring happy events is both fun and important – and besides, parties are always something special. Celebrations such as Christmas mark a particular occasion. And believe it or not, the world’s Santa Clauses also celebrate together – at the Santa Claus Congress in the Danish capital Copenhagen, which has taken place every year since 1957 – in full kit, of course, and that in the mid-July. Euromaxx joined the hundreds of Santa Clauses and elves – and asked them what they thought was most important about celebrations.

We would like you to send us a photo of yourself at a celebration you find important. This can, of course, be Christmas, but it could also be a birthday party or even something quite offbeat.

We are looking forward to your photos. As a thank-you, we are raffling an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch amongst all the participants.



The closing date for entries is August 09, 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck.