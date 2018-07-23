 Which celebration is most important to you?  | Euromaxx | DW | 02.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Euromaxx

Which celebration is most important to you? 

Celebrations are important!  They are fun and you share them with friends, family or like-minded people. The reasons behind them can vary widely – endings, new beginnings, big successes - or just for the fun of it.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Feste

Celebrating recurring happy events is both fun and important – and besides, parties are always something special. Celebrations such as Christmas mark a particular occasion. And believe it or not, the world’s Santa Clauses also celebrate together – at the Santa Claus Congress in the Danish capital Copenhagen, which has taken place every year since 1957 – in full kit, of course, and that in the mid-July. Euromaxx joined the hundreds of Santa Clauses and elves – and asked them what they thought was most important about celebrations.

We would like you to send us a photo of yourself at a celebration you find important. This can, of course, be Christmas, but it could also be a birthday party or even something quite offbeat.

We are looking forward to your photos. As a thank-you, we are raffling an exclusive Euromaxx designer wristwatch amongst all the participants.

The closing date for entries is August 09, 2019, 12 noon UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck.

 

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

Related content

Dänemark Weihnachtsmann-Kongress in Kopenhagen

Denmark celebrates 'Christmas in July' with Santas from around the world 23.07.2018

Sleigh bells, reindeer and Christmas trees — but in July? The annual World Santa Claus Congress in Denmark celebrates exactly that amid sweltering temperatures.

Advertisement

Film

Filmstill | Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Imago Images/Zuma Press/Columbia Pictures)

Tarantino, from 'Pulp Fiction' to 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

The cult director is back with a tribute to the film industry: As "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" hits theaters, here's a look back at Quentin Tarantino's works.  

Books

Gottfried Keller schweizer Schriftsteller (picture-alliance/akg-images)

Gottfried Keller at 200: An enduring literary legacy

Revealing the suffering of the "bourgeois outsider," the Swiss poet and novelist is considered one of the 19th century's great European literati whose works are highly relevant today.  

Music

Woodstock Festival (imago/United Archives)

Woodstock 1969: a shift in pop culture

A three-day festival of "peace and music" on a farm field in New York became the epitome of the counterculture movement of the 1960s. As Woodstock 50 is officially cancelled, here's a look back at the real thing.  

Music

Theaterregisseur Tobias Kratzer (picture-alliance/TSP/D. Spiekermann-Klaas )

Bayreuth Festival: A Tannhäuser that goes beyond the love-sex dilemma

The Bayreuth Festival opens with Richard Wagner's "Tannhäuser." Director Tobias Kratzer told DW how he sees the play as being more about artistic aspirations than the Romantic conflict between pure and profane love.  

Digital Culture

Videostill Youtube Wozu Geschichte lernen? (Youtube/MrWissen2go Geschichte)

YouTube in schools: A digital revolution in the classroom

Teachers and parents might not have noticed, but students don't only use YouTube for fun. According to a new study, about half of them watch videos to learn things as well. How does this affect the educational program?  