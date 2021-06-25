Which bread or pastry is typical in your home country?

Soft on the inside and nice and crispy on the outside: that's how the baguette is known all over the world. In France, the long white bread sticks are part of almost every meal. According to a French bread law, only flour, salt, water, and yeast are allowed as ingredients. And bakeries are only allowed to call themselves "boulangerie" if they bake fresh bread themselves every day. This also explains the high quality of baguettes throughout the country.

We would like you to tell us which kind of baked goods have a similarly high value in your home country. Is there a special type of bread or perhaps a typical sweet pastry that people associate with your country?



