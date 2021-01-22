Which animals do you want to see in the wild?

Every winter a unique spectacle of nature unfolds on the German island of Heligoland: Hundreds of gray seals are born and raised on Heligoland's neighboring island "Düne". Winter is also mating season though, which occasionally leads to fierce fighting between the males, who can weigh up to 300kg.

In order for visitors to be able to see the seals up close without disturbing them or being in danger, a winter adventure-path has been created. There is no other way in Germany of being so close to the country’s largest predators.

We would like you to tell us the following: which animals would you like to see in the wild?



We eagerly await your answers. If you are lucky, you can win a filled DW rucksack, with an exclusive DW design.

The closing date is the 29th of January 2021, at 12 UTC. The judges' decision is final. Good luck!

