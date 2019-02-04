 Where would Bauhaus fit in your house? | Euromaxx | DW | 07.05.2019

Euromaxx

Where would Bauhaus fit in your house?

We wanted a picture of where you would place classic Bauhaus furniture in your home. Find out here if you will be receiving a Bauhaus-inspired lamp or stool.

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Collage Bauhaus (DW)

Many of you sent in photos of where in your home you would put a Bauhaus lamp and stools. A big thank you to everyone who participated!

All the entries were put in our drawing for a Bauhaus-inspired lamp or stool. The lucky winners is Agnes Nachy from Bucharest in Romania. 

DW Gewinner Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Bauhaus (Agnes Nachy)

Congratulations!

