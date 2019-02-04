Where would Bauhaus fit in your house?

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
We wanted a picture of where you would place classic Bauhaus furniture in your home. Find out here if you will be receiving a Bauhaus-inspired lamp or stool.
Many of you sent in photos of where in your home you would put a Bauhaus lamp and stools. A big thank you to everyone who participated!
All the entries were put in our drawing for a Bauhaus-inspired lamp or stool. The lucky winners is Agnes Nachy from Bucharest in Romania.
Congratulations!
How can you build Bauhaus-style furniture simply at home? Architect and designer Van Bo Le-Mentzel shows how to create minimalist classics in the DIY series "How to Bauhaus" on the 100th anniversary of the design school.
Two of James Cameron's works are record-breaking titles, but overall, the "Avengers" films dominate the list of the world's top 10 box-office hits.
English has replaced Russian as the first foreign language, and people travel to the EU without a visa. Georgia, a country in upheaval, its literature: a discovery! Open and fearless, it explores the past, abysses and radical changes.
This orchestra has given a platform to talented young musicians for half a century now, and under conductors like Karajan, Petrenko and Rattle, most of them have gone on to professional careers in music.
As Berlin's Humboldt Forum nears completion, curators are thinking about how to best showcase the many exhibits. DW met Hartmut Dorgerloh, the director of the museum, to learn more.
What started as an online student directory aimed at ranking women by their looks quickly grew into the world's most popular social media platform. But as DW's Courtney Tenz argues, we might be happier Facebook free.
© 2019 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version