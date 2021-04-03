 Where the Easter Bunny came from | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 03.04.2021

Culture

Where the Easter Bunny came from

Everyone knows bunnies don't lay eggs, right? So how did bunnies and eggs become inseparable at Easter? We got to the bottom of this — and other — odd Easter traditions.

Bunny with Easter basket

The tale of the Easter Bunny and Easter eggs sounds like something that should have originated in the Middle Ages, but it didn't. It was the era of Enlightenment that saw the emergence of hares hopping across the fields while laying (and hiding) colorfully painted eggs.

The legend has about as much to do with the Resurrection of Jesus Christ as Christmas has to do with Santa Claus. And, oddly enough, it can be traced back to Protestants. In an attempt to explain to their children why there were so many eggs around at Easter, they simply put the blame on bunnies, which have always been known for their fertility. That's how Alois Döring, a Bonn-based expert on folk traditions, explains this strange phenomenon.

"During Lent, Catholics were not allowed to eat eggs, so on Easter many of them could be found in the chicken coops," Döring said. The Protestants rejected the fasting tradition, which they regarded as imposed by the pope. But that didn't mean they rejected Easter, which they likewise celebrated with colored eggs.

Eggs were seen as a symbol of new life, and therefore a symbol of the resurrection of Christ.

Easter eggs

Embellishing eggs for Easter is a tradition across Europe and beyond

The making of a blessed egg

Back then, the eggs used to be blessed in the Catholic Church, added the folklorist. The blessed ones were painted in order to distinguish them from those that hadn't yet received a blessing. The colored eggs were then given away as gifts.

"The priests also liked the beautiful decorations," Döring said. During the Baroque era, the clergy would even mention various egg-painting techniques in their sermons.

Was it an act of revenge by the Protestants that the beautiful blessed eggs came to be associated with an animal as mundane as the hare? That's just speculation. "All we know for sure is that the first Easter Bunny stories appeared in 17th-century Protestant literature," said Döring.

The hare wasn't the only bringer of Easter gifts. Depending on the region, the fox and the raven also carried out this task, but they didn't last for long. "Hares lent themselves better to being humanized," the folklorist speculated.

Expert Gunther Hirschfelder from the University of Regensburg follows a different theory based on the fasting guidelines spelled out in the Gospels in the New Testament. They mention another animal associated with fasting, namely the rock hyrax, which didn't exist in Europe, but only in South Africa and some Middle Eastern regions. As unlikely as it sounds, the rock hyrax is genetically related to elephants, although it resembles a little hare.

Common Rock Hyrax

The rock hyrax was also believed to bring Easter eggs

The hare and a fake fertility goddess

Some experts have searched for other potential explanations in old legends. They came across a Germanic goddess of spring and fertility named Ostara, who was said to be regularly accompanied by a hare. But this theory has turned out to be wrong.

"We now know that this goddess never existed," said Döring. "She was invented by myth-inclined esoteric circles in the 19th century."

Consequently, the assumption that it was Ostara who gave Easter its name cannot be true. "It's possible that the word Easter goes back to an Indo-Germanic word that meant aurora," Döring explained. After all, the church celebrated the resurrection of Christ at dawn, and also baptized new members during the service — which is why the word Easter could just as well go back to the Northern Germanic word "ausa" or "austr," meaning "to pour water."

Fire and water both belong to Easter

Blessed baptismal water was believed to have healing powers. Another reason why the water was regarded as holy was the fact that the Easter candle was immersed in it while a blessing was pronounced, explained Döring. And since the 12th century, the Easter candle has been ignited with a larger fire symbolizing the resurrection of Christ, whose "light drives out the darkness of the heart."

A holy fire constitutes the climax of Easter celebrations for Orthodox Christians. In line with tradition, the Greek-Orthodox Patriarch enters the Church of the Nativity in Jerusalem with an oil lamp. A holy fire is believed to come down from heaven, igniting the oil lamp.

Easter fire

Huge Easter fires are common across Germany

The patriarch then passes around the lamp so that the assembled pilgrims can ignite their own candles with the flame. The ritual symbolizes hope before the resurrection of Christ.

For centuries, large Easter fires have been ignited in many parts of Germany. Huge piles of wood and dry sticks are burned during the night before Easter. This ritual clearly has pagan roots. In pre-Christian times, the fires were intended to drive out the winter spirits. Easter fires have become a part of present-day Easter celebrations despite the destruction they can cause — and despite strict fire regulations in Germany. 

"In Germany, fires are as closely associated with Easter as the Easter Bunny and his eggs," said Döring.

Even in increasingly secularized societies, Easter celebrations are likely to remain a regularly observed custom, the folklorist believes. After all, the dates have been fixed for centuries. Following a ruling of the Council of Nicea in 325 A.D., Easter takes place during the first Sunday following the first full moon after the beginning of spring.

That means that Easter often takes place between March 22 and April 25. That is when the year's newly born bunnies can once again be seen happily hopping around in the fields.

  • Jesus actor Gerlando Galluzzo

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    A celebration of life

    Christians all over the world celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday. In Germany, Easter is known as "Ostern" and the commemoration begins a week before, on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus' entry into Jerusalem. The week leading up to Easter is known as Holy Week, or "Karwoche" in German.

  • A record on a turntable - lit in purple light

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Keep the noise down

    Good Friday, "Karfreitag," the day of Jesus' crucifixion, is a public holiday in Germany, as is the Monday after Easter Sunday ("Ostermontag"). Don't think you can enjoy the long weekend by hanging out in clubs, though. In 12 of Germany's 16 states, events with loud music are prohibited all day on Good Friday. In three states, loud music is just banned during certain hours.

  • Daffodils (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Warnecke)

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Why Easter always falls on a different day

    According to the Bible, Jesus was crucified around the time of the Jewish Passover, which was observed at the first full moon following the vernal equinox. Based on the Gregorian calendar, Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after Passover. Depending on lunar cycles, that falls between March 22 and April 25. German pupils look forward to two weeks of vacation surrounding the Easter holiday.

  • An Easter rabbit near decorated eggs

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Pagan parallels

    Pagan festivals were often celebrated during the vernal equinox to mark the beginning of spring. Since the rituals roughly coincided with Easter — which also celebrates new life — some of the symbolism was shared. That may be how the egg and the hare, which both stand for fertility, made their way into our modern-day Easter celebrations.

  • An Easter bunny near daffodils and decorated eggs

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Germany's first Easter Bunnies

    It was German scientist Georg Franck von Franckenau who in 1682 first wrote about the tradition of a mythical Easter Bunny that hid eggs in the garden for children to find. The custom was being practiced in the central and southwestern German regions, including Alsace and Palatinate. The tradition stuck, and now kids around the world try extra hard to find the eggs they missed last year.

  • Egg decorations on trees

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Eggs grow on trees in Germany

    As every farm kid knows, rabbits don't lay eggs. They grow on trees — at least in Germany. Decorating both full-sized outdoor trees and smaller indoor versions with colorful eggs, similar to a Christmas tree, is a centuries-old German Easter tradition. Often, indoor trees are adorned with elaborately decorated porcelain eggs. The custom joins two symbols of life: the egg and the tree.

  • Chocolate rabbits from Lindt

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Chocolate lovers' paradise

    Chocolate does not symbolize life, spring or fertility — but it's nevertheless inseparable from Easter. Over 200 million chocolate bunnies are produced in Germany each year, with around 40% being exported. Lindt, pictured, is actually a Swiss company, but has a factory in Aachen, in westernmost Germany, and is one of the most common bunny brands.

  • A lamb-shaped cake covered in sugar

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Sugary sweet Easter lambs

    While the egg as a symbol for life dates back to ancient Rome, the symbolism of the lamb is much older. The Jews of the Old Testament sacrificed unblemished lambs in religious rituals. Christians later adopted the image of the sacrificial lamb in reference to Christ's crucifixion. In Germany, lamb isn't just a main course: Sweet Easter lambs made from cake and powdered sugar are common.

  • A girl with an Easter basket

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Easter surprises

    The gift of calories is still the most popular Easter present in Germany, according to a 2015 Statista survey: 62% give sweets on Easter, while 38% give eggs. However, nearly half (45%) said they purchase small items like games, books or stuffed animals for their loved ones, especially kids. But not everyone participates in Easter commerce: 22% don't give gifts.

  • An Easter bonfire in Niederlausitz

    How to celebrate Easter in Germany

    Extinguishing winter

    According to an early Saxon tradition, fires are lit in Germany and elsewhere in northern Europe on Holy Saturday or Easter Sunday. In the pre-Christian spring ritual, the fire was likely meant to expel winter. In rural northern Germany, Easter bonfires are lit by official brigades or on private premises and can turn into small festivals. The fire generally burns throughout the night.

    Author: Kate Müser


