 Where is Thailand′s protest movement heading? | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 27.01.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Asia

Where is Thailand's protest movement heading?

The pro-democracy protest movement shaking up politics in Thailand has been interrupted by a COVID outbreak. With public attention turned elsewhere, widespread crackdowns on protesters continue behind the scenes.

Thailand's 'three finger' protest salute

'Article 112' criminalizes insulting or criticizing the Thai monarchy

A recent resurgence of coronavirus in Bangkok has put a damper on the massive pro-democracy rallies that gripped the Thai capital at the end of 2020.

The outbreak has also forced the pro-democracy movement to put off having their three demands met. The protesters seek the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the rewriting of Thailand's constitution and monarchy reform.

"Most of the protesters have decided to bide their time until there is a drop in the pandemic," Paul Chambers, a political scientist at Naresuan University in northern Thailand, told DW, adding that the pandemic will only "temporarily" keep protesters off the streets.

In the absence of lager rallies, demonstrators are carrying out flash mobs and small-scale, guerilla-like  protest tactics calling for changes to Thailand's lese majeste law, known as Article 112. In Thailand, criticizing or insulting the monarchy can entail a lengthy prison sentence.

Protesters have hung banners calling for a repeal of the law in Bangkok shopping malls and from pedestrian bridges. They also hoisted a red flag with the number "112" at a police station.

While the protests have remained largely peaceful, Bangkok police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk recently warned that his officers would "use force if necessary" to stamp out these new tactics.

Lese majeste arrests increase

Flash mobs in Bangkok on January 16 were met by a harsh police response, followed by "immediate arrests and even abductions of demonstrators," according to Chambers, adding that the crackdowns, which have included lengthy prison sentences on lese majeste charges, are designed to "intimidate demonstrators into silent acquiescence."

A flash mob on January 16

A pro-democracy flash mob clashes with police in Bangkok

James Buchanan, a researcher on Thai history and politics, believes overly enforcing lese majeste laws could backfire for Thai authorities.

"The regime has unwisely tried to take advantage of the suspension of protests to increase repression," Buchanan told DW, adding that this tactic is likely to motivate demonstrators.

"If the protests were indeed running out of steam, this is likely to make things start boiling again," he said.

In November, Prime Minister Prayuth threatened to apply the full force of the law against demonstrators.

Since then, at least 55 people have been charged with insulting the monarchy, according to the Thai legal watchdog iLaw.

Watch video 02:48

Thai king is a headache for Germany

"The regime is clearly trying to send a strong signal that the dissent towards the monarchy we saw in 2020 has gone far enough and will no longer be tolerated," said Buchanan, adding that applying the lese majeste laws is double-edged sword for Thailand's establishment, as it may cause more people to support reforming the role of the monarchy.

"That's why it was suspended for a few years. So, reaching for it now is a sign of desperation. It shows that the regime has run out of ideas on how to handle the monarchy's legitimacy crisis," Buchanan added.

Chambers, who researches civil-military relations, said that the application of lese majeste laws could "have the unintended effect of making Thailand an international pariah state and turn more Thai people against the government and even the current monarch."

Record lese majeste sentence 

Last Tuesday, a 63-year old Thai woman was sentenced to 43 years and six months for posting audio clips deemed critical of the monarchy — a record prison term for lese majeste.

Anchan Preelert, a former civil servant, was convicted of 29 counts of violating Article 112. The initial sentence of 87 years — three years for each of the charges — was halved because she had pleaded guilty.

Preelert was first arrested in 2015, and has been imprisoned for nearly four years while the trial was held. Chambers said that timing of her sentence was politically motivated to "cause the utmost intimidation of progressive demonstrators."

Buchanan agreed that it was "certainly not a coincidence that the law has suddenly been revived and we've seen the harshest sentence ever handed down at this time."

"It's clearly a threat and a warning to others, as the regime attempts to shield the monarchy and stifle the protests," he said.

Pro-democracy in 2021

While the coronavirus is currently keeping protesters off the streets, it is possible that 2021 could see a repeat of last year's pattern, in which protests were sporadic at first, but then occurred almost daily.

Last year's demonstrations, initially triggered by the disbandment of the Future Forward Party in February, were interrupted by the first phase of the pandemic, but resumed five months later once COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.

"It's only January and the political temperature in Thailand is already starting to rise. I expect the contentious politics we saw in 2020 to continue throughout 2021, and the monarchy and the lese majeste law will be at the very center of it," Buchanan said.

He also pointed out that an initial year-end break to the protests was announced shortly before the latest COVID outbreak.

The intention was for the students "to focus on final exams, which is a very poignant reminder of just how young these protesters are, and that they have lives and aspirations outside of their activism," he added.

The pro-democracy movement has addressed speculation that the campaign is losing steam, saying in a recent Facebook posts: "Our movement is not dying down or fading as many would have you believe," the post read.

"Prayuth and his cohorts have not resigned, the constitution is still not written by the people, and the monarchy is still above the constitution. Our movement will continue. Get ready for a big show."

  • Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Rubber duck: A new symbol of democracy

    Rubber ducks have emerged as the new symbol of the pro-democracy movement. The large inflatable toys were initially used to mock authorities who sealed off the parliament building, which is situated on a river bank in the capital, Bangkok. When water cannons pummeled the peaceful crowds, protesters used the ducks as improvised shields.

  • The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series The Hunger Games has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract public attention from both domestic and international communities.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Three-finger 'Hunger Games' salute

    The three-finger salute from the dystopian film series "The Hunger Games" has become a common sight at protests. The gesture of resistance first emerged in 2014 as a form of silent defiance against the military regime led by Prayuth Chan-ocha, who seized power in a coup. Pop culture references have helped demonstrators attract attention from both domestic and international communities.

  • During a rally, a group of activists, known as the Bad Students, dubbed the government dinosaurs for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as meteorites that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The Bad Students are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    'Dinosaur-like' mentality

    During a rally, a group of activists, known as the "Bad Students," dubbed the government "dinosaurs" for their outdated mindset. The activists said they see themselves as "meteorites" that push government officials into extinction if they refuse to change. The "Bad Students" are also demanding an overhaul of Thailand's lackluster education system.

  • Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes disrespect against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as You Know Who or He Who Must Not Be Named. The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Harry Potter-themed protest

    Until recently, the monarchy was considered a taboo topic. Thailand's lese majeste laws makes "disrespect" against the monarchy a crime. Protesters staged a Harry Potter-themed rally in August to break the taboo. In J.K. Rowling's magical world, the powerful Lord Voldemort is referred to as "You Know Who" or "He Who Must Not Be Named." The protest was a clear jab at King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

  • Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the King. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: We love them all the same and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Sending letters to the king

    Monarchical reform is by far the most contentious of the movement's demands. In November, demonstrators marched to the royal palace to deliver handwritten letters to the king. When asked what he thought about the protesters, King Maha Vajiralongkorn simply said: "We love them all the same" and described Thailand as a land of compromise.

  • Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Painting buildings

    Many demonstrators are frustrated at the disproportionate use of force and are marching peacefully to demand justice and an end to violence. So far, six people have suffered gunshot wounds and more than 50 people have been seriously injured. After a violent clash between anti-government protesters, protesters marched to the police headquarters the following day to tag the building with paint.

  • The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Gender equality and LGBT+ rights

    The pro-democracy movement has drawn protesters from a wide-range of interest groups. The movement has also come to embody Thailand's diversity, with thousands of people joining in protests to push for gender equality and LGBT+ rights.

  • Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The King is the largest shareholder of the bank.

    Thailand protests: Humor and creativity amid repression

    Outwitting authorities

    Protesters change rally venues at short notice as a popular tactic to confuse police. Authorities on Wednesday stacked shipping containers and set up razor wires in central Bangkok to cordon off the Crown Property Bureau from protesters. But protesters announced a last-minute shift to the Siam Commercial Bank’s headquarters. The king is the largest shareholder of the bank.

    Author: Emmy Sasipornkarn


Audios and videos on the topic

Bangkok's Khaosan Road: Hanging on until tourists return  

Advertisement