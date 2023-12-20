  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
EU migration policy
Congo election
Israel at war
CultureGermany

Christmas special: Piñatas and pavlovas

Rachel Stewart
December 20, 2023

The team behind the Don't Drink the Milk podcast get together for a festive special — with a fiery conclusion.

https://p.dw.com/p/4aPmv

As Christmas celebrations spread around the world, a lot of countries put their own very unique spin on the holiday traditions. Japan, we're looking at you. Test your Yuletide knowledge in our festive Christmas quiz! Rachel, Charli, Chris and Sam also dare to take on a fiery holiday parlor game — but are they as tough as Victorian children? Find out in this especially merry episode.  

You can also find Don't Drink the Milk wherever you get your podcasts and over on the DW Podcasts YouTube channel. 

Drop the team an email at dontdrinkthemilk@dw.com with any feedback, questions or suggestions for future episodes of the podcast.

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Dont drink the milk Teaser

Homeopathy: Can sugar pills fill the holes in modern medicine?

Homeopathy: Can sugar pills fill the holes in modern medicine?

Can we cure loneliness with diluted extracts of the Berlin Wall? Or COVID with diluted arsenic? This is the story of how a maverick medic from eastern Germany harnessed the placebo effect and exported it worldwide. A journey across two centuries and three continents, from doctors’ surgeries to supermarket shelves and right into government.
HistoryDecember 13, 202341:37 min
Dont drink the milk Teaser

Milk: From mutations to mustaches

Milk: From mutations to mustaches

Who put the cheese in your stuffed-crust pizza? Or cows on a Caribbean island? And when more than half the world's population can't actually digest milk, is it really essential for a healthy diet? On a trip through time and taste – to dairy-obsessed Bulgaria, colonial Trinidad and Tobago and the 'Got Milk?' era – we explore humanity's millennia-long relationship with milk.
CultureNovember 7, 202342:12 min
Dont drink the milk Teaser

Passports: Freedom for sale

Passports: Freedom for sale

The little booklets we use to cross borders and take a vacation abroad didn't always exist. So where did they come from? Stories of privilege, control and belonging are hidden in the watermarked pages of our passports. Our travels take us to a little country with a complicated past, where we find some unexpected pieces of the puzzle – from citizenship to micronations to cold hard cash.
CultureOctober 25, 202338:46 min
Show more stories
Skip next section More on Culture from Europe

More on Culture from Europe

DW Reporter Karin Helmstaedt at the witch memorial in Winningen, Germany

Hunting for witches - then and now

Witches: they’re part of pop culture and icons of feminism .. and still hunted to this day.
CultureOctober 27, 202326:06 min
Skip next section More on Culture from around the world

More on Culture from around the world

DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How shamanism is changing art - Arts Unveiled

The origins of shamanism, and how artists use these ancient practices.
CultureDecember 2, 202326:06 min
DW Arts Unveiled (Sendungslogo Composite)

How AI is making creatives superfluous

Opportunity or danger: The dramatic impact of Artificial Intelligence on creativity
CultureJune 24, 202326:05 min
A young woman speaks into a DW microphone outside her workplace

Self-taught seamstress to start fashion brand 

Sewing is a gift from God for Mozambican seamstress Isabel Davide, who wants to establish her own fashion brand.
CultureMay 10, 202301:09 min
Show more