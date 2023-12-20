Christmas special: Piñatas and pavlovas

The team behind the Don't Drink the Milk podcast get together for a festive special — with a fiery conclusion.

As Christmas celebrations spread around the world, a lot of countries put their own very unique spin on the holiday traditions. Japan, we're looking at you. Test your Yuletide knowledge in our festive Christmas quiz! Rachel, Charli, Chris and Sam also dare to take on a fiery holiday parlor game — but are they as tough as Victorian children? Find out in this especially merry episode.

You can also find Don't Drink the Milk wherever you get your podcasts and over on the DW Podcasts YouTube channel .

Drop the team an email at dontdrinkthemilk@dw.com with any feedback, questions or suggestions for future episodes of the podcast.