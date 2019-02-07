 Where do you like to relax with a good book? | Euromaxx | DW | 08.02.2019

Euromaxx

Where do you like to relax with a good book?

Libraries can be more than boring functional buildings. Euromaxx shows you libraries all over Europe where there is much more to discover. So where do you like  to relax with a good book?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaieraktion Lieblings-Lese-Orte

Libraries have a hard time getting rid of their dusty image, but they can  be attractive even in the digital age. They are increasingly becoming cultural meeting and experience centres - with attractive architecture, cafés and lounge corners.

Euromaxx shows you successful examples from all over Europe. We visit the new "LocHal" in Tilburg near Amsterdam, the city library in Stuttgart in southern Germany, and the cultural centre "Azkuna Zentroa" in Bilbao, Spain, whose library was designed by French star designer Philippe Starck.

Where do you like to relax with a good book?

It could be at home, or there might be a special place in your home country where reading is even more fun. We are looking forward to your answers. You automatically enter a draw for an exclusive Euromaxx  wristwatch.

My favorite place to relax with good book is .... 

The closing date for entries is 15 February 2019, 12 noon UTC. As always our decision is final. Best of luck!

Check out the conditions of participation right here.

