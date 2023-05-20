Where do we put all the Thermocol packaging?

Nature and EnvironmentIndiaWhere do we put all the Thermocol packaging?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentIndia51 minutes ago51 minutes agoPolystyrene packaging protects fragile goods from damage during transit. Disposal is a problem. Only a handful of Indian companies recycle the special waste. But there is an alternative material made from plant residues with the help of fungi.https://p.dw.com/p/4S1kHAdvertisement