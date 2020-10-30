 Where do people get infected with the coronavirus? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 30.10.2020

Science

Where do people get infected with the coronavirus?

Parts of Europe are going into lockdown again and many people are asking themselves: Why are some places closed and others allowed to stay open? Our fact check shows what is known about the places of infection.

A teacher takes the temperature of a school child.

Germany is hotly debating the new lockdown. Owners of hotels and restaurants are afraid for their businesses. Caterers and event organizers  are holding a symbolic funeral for their industry. Artists and cultural workers  are reacting stunned. In sports, there is talk of a "catastrophe",  and German medium-sized businesses  are warning of a "deathblow" for tens of thousands of companies.

Admittedly, according to a survey in the weekly magazine Der Spiegel,  more than 62 percent of Germans consider the lockdown necessary. But many sectors of society do not see this necessity in their own field. This is also due to partly contradictory statements and information about the places of infection in recent weeks. Our fact check clarifies what we know about the sites of infection with the coronavirus and what we do not know.

Where do people in Germany get infected?

Most people in Germany currently get infected in the private sector. The own household is the most common place of infection, according to the Robert Koch Institute  (as of October 27). Another large and currently growing area of infection is in nursing homes and homes for the elderly, followed by the workplace. The incidence of infections in the leisure sector, which is now strongly affected by the lockdown measures of the federal and state governments,  is much smaller.

Infections in the medical sector, such as in hospitals or doctors' practices, are comparatively manageable, but they have recently increased significantly. The situation is similar in educational institutions, such as schools or kindergartens, or in refugee homes. Restaurants, hotels and guesthouses account for only a very small proportion of infections in Germany, but they are among those most affected by the new measures.

The risk of getting infected in public transportation is apparently even smaller. However, this could also be due to the sharp drop in the number of passengers on buses and trains. A large proportion of infections also occur in places that the RKI does not define in detail and summarizes under "others".

Infografik COVID-19 Infektionsorte Deutschland EN

Are the places of infection the same as in the first corona wave?

No, there are remarkable differences: At the peak of the first wave of the COVID 19 pandemic in Germany, old people's homes and nursing homes were even stronger drivers of the infection than private households. The medical sector — especially hospitals — and refugee shelters were also much more frequent places of infection than now.

Schools and kindergartens played no role in the pandemic in the spring - logically: unlike now, they were closed across the board. It is noticeable that the workplace played a rather minor role in spring, but is now responsible for considerably more cases. A sharp increase in workplace infections in June is mainly due to outbreaks in slaughterhouses and companies with seasonal workers.

The infection patterns in Germany have therefore changed compared to the first wave of the pandemic. This can be partly explained by other measures taken by the authorities, while other shifts will probably only become clearer when more data on the current increase in the number of infections in Germany is available. 

Schools and kindergartens remain open. Is that justified?

The governments in Germany and France  have decided to leave schools and kindergartens open despite extensive closures in public life. One of the reasons given for this is the special importance of education for society.

If one looks only at the pure numbers, the decision seems understandable. Even though schools and kindergartens play a certain role in the infection rate, this role is comparatively small.

According to RKI data, only a few outbreaks occur in educational institutions. And this is also the case in other countries: In Ireland,  schools are responsible for outbreaks of coronavirus in just under 7 percent of cases, in Spain  the figure is 6 percent. This is also due to the fact that young people are less affected by the virus than older people: The proportion of people up to 18 years of age among those infected in Europe  was less than five percent in August. 

People leaving a tram car in Germany, some wearing masks - others not.

According to the RKI, public transport is not a driver of the pandemic - most infections occur in private households

How meaningful are the data?

Unfortunately, the data of the RKI don't tell us all that much at this point. The statistics of the Berlin Institute only record so-called outbreak events. Those include documented cases with two or more infections. And the RKI admits: "Only about a quarter of the total number of reported COVID-19 cases can be assigned to an outbreak.

When asked by the DW about the remaining 75 percent of corona infections in Germany, the RKI states: "We actually do not have more data. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) is also unable to provide data on infection sites upon DW request.

Three quarters of the infections in Germany are therefore not documented with regard to the outbreak location. One reason for this is the complexity of reliably assigning a single infection to a specific location, as some people remain symptom-free for several days before they get sick. It is then hardly possible to trace back the infection.

On the other hand, this patchy data situation makes it difficult to find the right response to the pandemic - and not only in Germany. But data from other countries show at least similar trends. Studies in South Korea  also see private households at the center of the infection, where "it is six times more likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2 than with other close contacts. And a Chinese study  puts the proportion of infections in private households at 69 percent.

This article was translated from German.  

  • Children entering a school with a sign reminding them to keep 1.5 meters distance

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Keep your distance, please!

    These are the coronavirus rules as we know them: Keep a distance of 1.5 to 2 meters (5 to 6 feet) from others, observe good hygiene and wear a mask. But this does not do justice to the complex reality of how aerosols spread, researchers from Oxford and London (UK) and Cambridge MA (US) have written in an analysis published in the British Medical Journal in late August.

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stretches his arms out in a school classroom.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    This much? Or more?

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried to show schoolchildren how it should be done. But what does his gesture mean exactly? Do his fingertips have to be 1.5 meters away from the fingertips of another person? That would be a reasonable interpretation of the regulations. But two arm lengths alone measure 1.5 meters, so distances of 4.5 meters or more could easily result.

  • A boy in Senegal pulling the legs of a sheep

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Are sheep lengths better?

    The Icelandic Association of Sheep Breeders has established its own rules: Two sheep lengths are appropriate to avoid infection. One may wonder if face masks are also supposed to be knitted from real sheep's wool. This young shepherd in Senegal may be trying to find out how long a sheep is by pulling its hind leg. The Icelanders already know — exactly 1 meter.

  • A woman walking four small dogs on leashes

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Natural spacers

    Of course, this could also work. The standard length of a dog leash corresponds pretty exactly to the current coronavirus rules. Could it be a coincidence that a six-foot leash is usually prescribed for places where leashes are compulsory?

  • A man coughing and spitting out droplets.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Where does the 2-meter rule come from?

    The authors led by Lydia Bourouiba, an expert in fluid dynamics and disease transmission at MIT, writes that the rule is outdated. Two meters was the distance recommended by the German physician C. Flügge in 1897. Visible droplets that he had caught within this distance were still contagious. A 1948 study showed that 90% of streptococci coughed out in droplets flew no further than 1.7 meters.

  • People sitting in circles marking correct distancing on a lawn on the banks of the river Rhine near Düsseldorf.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Two meters are not enough

    The 1948 study was published in the American Medical Journal. It also showed that 10% of streptococci flew much further: up to 2.9 meters. If that were the case, perhaps the people on this lawn on the banks of the Rhine in Dusseldorf would be safe — if every other circle remained free. But wait a minute — we are not dealing with streptococci (bacteria) here, but with viruses.

  • An experiment with a man singing - showing the extent of his breath reaching deep into the room.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Viruses spread via aerosols

    Viruses are much smaller than bacteria, so they can float around for hours and spread better in the air. This is why the researchers recommend that the distance between people should not be the only safety criterion but that other factors should be considered, too: How well a room is ventilated, whether people are wearing masks, and whether they are silent, speaking softly or singing and shouting.

  • People sitting outside in an African village, listening to a presentation about coronavirus hygiene.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    Do not sing or cough

    Numerous studies have also shown that coughing can propel veritable parcels of viruses up to 8 meters through the air. Speaking or singing loudly also spread a lot of aerosols and droplets about the room. If, however, people only speak quietly, as in a library, and sit in the fresh air, safe distances can be smaller again.

  • Students wearing a mask in a class room.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    How long should I stay in the room?

    The duration of a stay in a contaminated room and how many people are in that room are also decisive factors when assessing the risk of infection. The researchers have used those factors to develop a traffic light model. The clear result: In rooms with a high occupancy, you should generally stay only for a short time, make sure they are well aired, wear a mask and speak quietly.

  • A prison cell with a prisoner and a guard (picture-alliance/empics)

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    One minute is enough to get infected

    Even very brief contact can be enough to transmit SARS-CoV-2. The US Center for Disease Control (CDC) had to tighten its rules on October 21, after a prison guard caught SARS-CoV-2 from prisoners with whom he had only had contact with for a few minutes at a time. Now, "close contact" is defined as being within 2 metres of an infected person for at least 15 minutes cumulatively within 24 hours.

  • A crew member on a cruise ship is measuring out the distances between chairs on the sun-deck.

    Coronavirus rules: How much physical distancing is enough?

    No mask needed here

    Here, however, the traffic light of the UK-US research team would show green. Outside, people can be safe for long periods of time even without a mask, provided there are few people around, everything is well ventilated and no one talks much. But even so, will the distance between deck chairs being measured here be enough?

    Author: Fabian Schmidt


