Online

Where can I find the Deutsche Welle newsletters and how can I subscribe?

You can find the registration form for the newsletters in the footer of dw.com under the heading “Service—Newsletters & Co”.

Here, you can select one or more newsletters that you would like to subscribe to. Simply select them with a check mark and click on “Order”. In the window that opens, enter your details and click on “Send”. You are now subscribed to the newsletter(s).
You will receive a confirmation email at the address you provided. Here, you simply need to confirm your subscription by clicking on the link in the email. This is to avoid third parties abusing your email address.

If you have further questions, please contact us:
info@dw.com

