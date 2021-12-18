 Where Africa′s best players come from | Sports Life | DW | 21.01.2022

Sports Life

Where Africa's best players come from

African football matters but we rarely take a closer look. Where do Africa's best players come from and what differentiates African football?

Qatar 2022: Why we'll all take part after all 18.12.2021

Why it's better to train with your menstrual cycle 11.12.2021

Ben Patch: Queerness in Men's Sport 03.12.2021

How Judo brings peace to Yemen 25.11.2021

Why football has to take head injuries seriously 14.01.2022

Female Ski Jumping on the Rise 07.01.2022

German takes on world's northernmost sled dog race 31.12.2021

In a rowboat across the Atlantic 24.12.2021

Where Africa’s Best Footballers Come From 20.01.2022

Africa is a football-mad continent. However, the competitive conditions at a global level are as varied as the regions of this large continent.

AFCON: Choupo-Moting eyes strong start for Cameroon 06.01.2022

The Indomitable Lions return to the AFCON as hosts after winning it five times on foreign soil. They hope to overcome the burden of expectation in a tournament delayed by the global pandemic and late preparations.

AFCON underway as hosts Cameroon come from behind to beat Burkina Faso 09.01.2022

Three years later than originally planned, the Africa Cup of Nations finally got underway in Yaounde, Cameroon. Following the opening ceremony, the hosts got off to a winning start — but they suffered an early setback.

AFCON nations finally put trust in own coaches 07.01.2022

The Africa Cup of Nations is about to start, with 15 of the 24 coaches native to the country whose team they are leading. But even just a decade ago, European coaches were still preferred by the national associations.