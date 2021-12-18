Where Africa's best players come from

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
African football matters but we rarely take a closer look. Where do Africa's best players come from and what differentiates African football?
Africa is a football-mad continent. However, the competitive conditions at a global level are as varied as the regions of this large continent.
The Indomitable Lions return to the AFCON as hosts after winning it five times on foreign soil. They hope to overcome the burden of expectation in a tournament delayed by the global pandemic and late preparations.
Three years later than originally planned, the Africa Cup of Nations finally got underway in Yaounde, Cameroon. Following the opening ceremony, the hosts got off to a winning start — but they suffered an early setback.
The Africa Cup of Nations is about to start, with 15 of the 24 coaches native to the country whose team they are leading. But even just a decade ago, European coaches were still preferred by the national associations.
