When worlds of sound merge: Listen to the Campus Concert 2019

South Africa was in focus at this year's Campus Project of DW and the Beethovenfest. You can hear the hear the strongly applauded program right here.
On the playbill:
William Walton
Johannesburg Festival Overture for orchestra (1956)
Ola Gjeilo
Northern Lights
Nkosie Hospas
Take Me Back
trad.
Bruremarsj Fra Sorfold
Hendrik Hofmeyr
Three African Songs for mezzo-soprano and orchestra (2005)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Clärchen Songs for soprano and orchestra from incidental music to the play Egmont, op. 84 (1809/10)
Michael Mosoeu Moerane
Fatse la heso (My Country) for orchestra (1941)
Michael League
Bonga Pongu, arranged by Sjaella of Just 6
trad.
Molly Ban, arranged by Sjaella of Just 6
Solomon Linda
Mbube/The Lion Sleeps Tonight | Alle Vögel sind schon da, arranged by Sjaella of Just 6
Tshepo Tsotetsi
Birth of Change for vocals and orchestra (world premiere, commissioned by Deutsche Welle)
performed by:
Sjaella, a female a cappella ensemble from Germany
Just 6, a male a cappella ensemble from South Africa
Nicola Heinecker, soprano
Abongile Fumba, mezzo-soprano
National Youth Orchestra of Germany
Brandon Phillips, conductor
Recorded by Deutsche Welle in the World Trade Center, Bonn, on September 12, 2019