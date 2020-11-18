When will we have a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are over 50 clinical trials worldwide, testing potential vaccines, known as candidates, against COVID-19. None of the vaccine candidates have been approved.
How far have researchers got in the development of a vaccine?
The majority of vaccine candidates for COVID-19 are still in a pre-clinical phase. That means the candidate vaccines are being tested in animal experiments, for example, rather than with human patients.
When those tests are deemed successful, candidate vaccines can move into clinical trial phases. That's when they are tested with humans. There are three clinical trial phases for efficacy and safety before a vaccine can be approved for use by humans. The phases differ from each other, most significantly in their scale:
- In Phase I, a vaccine is tested on small patient groups
- In Phase II, a vaccine is tested on larger groups of at least 100 patients; researchers can also test their candidate vaccine in specific subgroups, such as people with pre-existing conditions, or patients with particular demographic characteristics, such as a higher age group
- In Phase III, a vaccine candidate is tested on at least 1,000 patients
Some companies, such as BioNTech and Pfizer in Europe, and Sinovac in China, have tested their vaccine candidates in several trials in parallel. For example, they have tested the same vaccine but in different age groups, or with different dosages.
If clinical trials are successful, a company can formally apply to regulatory bodies to have their vaccine approved for use by the general public.
Three regulatory authorities are considered to be particularly important in this context: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US, the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Device Agency in Japan.
What happens after a vaccine has been approved?
When a vaccine is approved, it doesn't mean everybody can get it immediately.
First, the vaccine has to be produced on a mass scale. With COVID-19, manufacturers aim to produce billions of doses by the end of 2021.
Second, logistics experts have to ensure appropriate distribution of the vaccine, and society has to decide who gets the vaccine first.
In the end, though, it will be up to each individual to decide. A survey of more than 13,000 people in 35 countries most affected by COVID-19 showed that the majority of people asked would choose to get vaccinated.
When can we expect a COVID-19 vaccine?
It can take several years to develop an effective and safe vaccine. On average, it takes between 10 and 12 years, but it can take longer. The search for a vaccine against HIV has been going since the early 1980s — and, so far, without success.
In the case of COVID-19, researchers are racing to shorten the time it usually takes because of the ongoing pandemic. Despite the pressure that that brings, vaccine developers, manufacturers and the World Health Organization (WHO) say there will be no compromises on safety.
Research teams are aiming to accelerate, or limit, the time it takes to get to approval during the pandemic to an average duration of 17 months.
However, that will only be the beginning. Once clinical trials are successfully completed, and a vaccine is approved and produced, researchers start phase IV, during which they observe the progress of vaccinated patients.
Which types of vaccine are in development?
Researchers are pursuing ten different approaches for vaccines against COVID-19.
Most of the vaccine candidates use a protein-based subunit — so, instead of using a complete pathogenic virus, they are built on a small component of it, such as a protein found in its outer shell.
That protein is administered to patients in a high dose, with the aim of inducing a fast and strong reaction by the human immune system.
The hope is that the immune system will "remember" the protein and trigger a similar defense reaction if or when it comes into contact with the actual virus.
Vaccines against hepatitis B and HPV (human papillomavirus), for example, are based on this principle.
COVID-19 vaccine candidates using this method are being tested in phase I and II trials and have not yet been tested on a large scale in phase III clinical trials.
Only three approaches have made it to phase III. It seems the most promising for the time being are non-replicating viral vectors, inactivated or killed viruses, and a novel RNA approach.
- Non-replicating viral vectors are a type of so-called recombinant vaccines: Researchers modify the virus' genetic information by switching on or off or altering certain functions. By doing that they can, for example, reduce the infectiousness of a virus. Such genetic modifications, however, require that science already has detailed knowledge about which parts of a virus' genetic material are responsible for which functions in order for them to be able to manipulate them effectively. The term "non-replicating" means that the virus in the vaccine enters cells in the human body but is unable to reproduce there on its own.
- Inactivated vaccines use a "dead" version of the pathogen. They tend to provide a lower level of protection than live vaccines. Some vaccines in this class have to be administered several times to achieve sufficient immunity. Examples of inactivated vaccines include ones against influenza and hepatitis A.
- RNA vaccines follow a different strategy, without using any "real" component of the virus at all. Instead, researchers aim to trick the human body into producing a specific virus component on its own. Since only this specific component is built, no complete virus can assemble itself. Nevertheless, the immune system learns to recognize the non-human components and trigger a defense reaction.
Who is working on a COVID-19 vaccine?
At time of writing, there were well over 100 research teams worldwide, developing a COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 10 teams have advanced their candidate vaccines to the third phase of clinical trials.
Five teams stand out for conducting the most extensive clinical trials:
- A Belgian company, Janssen Pharmaceutical, is testing its candidate vaccine, which is based on a non-replicating viral vector, on about 90,000 people in the USA, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Belgium.
- In a public-private partnership between the University of Oxford and British company, AstraZenca, researchers are testing their vaccine candidate on approximately 60,000 people in the USA, Chile, Peru and the UK. Their vaccine is based on a similar principle to Janssen's.
- A Chinese company, Sinopharm, is working in various constellations with the Beijing Institute and Wuhan Institute. Taking all trial series together, they are testing an "inactivated" vaccine on around 55,000 people in Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, Argentina and Peru.
- A German company, BioNTech, is pursuing a different approach: It's focusing on RNA-based technology and testing its candidate vaccine on about 44,000 people in the USA, Argentina and Brazil, among other countries.
- Another Chinese company, CanSino, is testing its vaccine candidate on around 41,000 people in Pakistan.
- And Gamayela, a Russian company, is conducting phase III clinical trials in Russia with 40,000 patients.
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Hong Kong and Singapore to launch 'travel bubble'
Both cities will launch a 'travel bubble' on November 22, which will allow people to move quarantine free in each direction, their governments announced on Wednesday (Nov 11), in a rare piece of good news for the pandemic-battered tourism industry. A quota of 200 residents from each city will be able to travel on one daily bubble flight to the other.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Machu Picchu is open again
Machu Picchu, the ancient Inca city in the Peruvian Andes mountains, has reopened almost eight months after it was closed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Peruvian authorities organized an Inca ritual to mark the reopening. To allow for distancing, a maximum of 675 tourists per day are allowed to enter the old Inca city. That is less than a third of the normal number allowed.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Rio cancels its famous carnival parade for the first time in a century
Rio de Janeiro's famous annual Carnival spectacle will not go ahead in February. Organizers said the spread of the coronavirus in Brazil made it impossible to safely hold parades which with some seven million people celebrating are a cultural mainstay, tourism magnet and, for many, a source of livelihood. Brazil has the second highest death rate in the world after the United States and India.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany to enter a one-month lockdown
To curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic the German government has announced though new measures to start Monday, November 2. The new restrictions effect the travel business as overnight stays in hotels for tourist purposes will be banned, entertainment facilities such as theaters and cinemas will be closed as will bars and restaurants, which will only be allowed to offer take out services.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Nuremberg cancels Christmas market
The city announced on Monday (Oct.26) that this decision had been made in view of the rapidly increasing number of coronavirus cases. The mayor explained that it was to be assumed that in the near future the Covid-19 traffic light in Nuremberg will change to dark red. "Against this background, we think it would be the wrong signal to go ahead with the annual Christkindlesmarkt Christmas market.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Canary Islands no longer a coronavirus risk area
The Canary Islands are no longer on the list of corona risk areas, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Thursday (Oct. 22). The abolition of the travel warning for the Canary Islands should above all please tour operators. For them, the islands off the coast of Africa with their year-round summer climate are one of the most important sources of hope for the winter season.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Cuba re-opens to international tourism
Starting October 15, some of the Caribbean state have been reopened for international flights, with Havana a notable exception. Every visitor is tested for the coronavirus upon arrival, and a team of doctors is available in every hotel. The German vacation airline Condor plans to offer flights to Cuba's most popular tourist destination, the Varadero peninsula, starting October 31.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Japan, South Korea among next in line for Australia travel bubble
Discussions are underway between Australia and low-risk countries across Asia and the Pacific to lift coronavirus travel restrictions, but the government has warned that travel to the US and Europe may not be an option until 2022. From Friday, Australia will open its international borders for the first time since March, allowing visitors from New Zealand to travel to the country quarantine-free.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Global cruise ship association to require coronavirus tests for all
The cruise industry has decided to make coronavirus testing mandatory for all guests and crew members aboard cruise ships. The Cruise Lines International Association, the world’s largest such organization, announced on October 8 that passengers can only board ships by providing proof of a negative test result. All member shipping companies worldwide must now comply with this rule.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
German government declares all of Belgium and Iceland risk areas
In the wake of significant increases in coronavirus infection figures in Europe, Berlin has announced further EU countries as risk areas for travelers. In addition to Belgium and Iceland, additional areas of France and Great Britain, including all of Northern Ireland and Wales, were also classified as risk areas on September 30.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Thailand to slowly restart tourism with flight from China
Thailand is to receive its first foreign vacationers when a flight from China arrives next week, marking the gradual restart of a vital tourism sector battered by coronavirus travel curbs, a senior official said on Tuesday. The first flight will carry some 120 tourists from Guangzhou, flying directly to the resort island of Phuket.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Taj Mahal reopens for tourists
India's most famous building was closed for six months, but since Monday ( September 21) it can be visited again, under strict restrictions. Only 5000 online tickets will be issued per day. There are temperature checks at the entrance. Selfies are allowed, group photos are prohibited. The Taj Mahal is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is normally visited by 8 million people every year.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany extends travel warnings to include Budapest, Vienna, Amsterdam
The Foreign Ministry has reacted to higher numbers of coronavirus infections on September 16 by issuing further travel warnings, including Vienna and Budapest. The province of North Holland with Amsterdam as well as South Holland with the cities of The Hague and Rotterdam are also affected. New risk areas were also identified in the Czech Republic, Romania, Croatia, France, and Switzerland.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Historical sales losses in global tourism
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism sector has suffered a loss of 460 billion dollars (388 billion euros) from January to June, the World Tourism Organization reported in Madrid. The loss of sales was five times higher than during the international financial and economic crisis of 2009, and the total number of tourists worldwide fell by 65 percent in the first half of the year.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany issues further European travel warnings
Germany’s Foreign Office has warned against unnecessary tourism to Czech capital, Prague, and the Swiss cantons Geneva and Vaud (Vaud). This also applies to the French Mediterranean island of Corsica, the French regions Auvergne-Rhones-Alpes (around Lyon), Nouvelle-Aquitaine (around Bordeaux) and Occitania (around Toulouse) as well as more Croatian Adriatic areas, such as the city of Dubrovnik.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Berlin to start 'differentiated system' for travel warnings
The German government has extended its travel warning for around 160 countries through September 30. The advisory applies to "third countries" — i.e. countries that are not members of the EU or associated with the Schengen area. From October 1st, a "differentiated system" will apply, in which individual travel and safety information will be given for each country.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Australia's borders to stay shut into December
Australia has extended its travel restrictions for a further three months. The borders will remain closed for visitors from abroad until at least December 17. However, the government announced that domestic travel will soon be allowed for residents of the country. An exception will be the state of Victoria, with its metropolis Melbourne, for which a lockdown has been in place since early July.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany extends global travel warning
The German government has extended the travel warning for around 160 countries outside the European Union by two weeks until September 14. A spokeswoman for the German Foreign Ministry explained the move on Wednesday (Aug 26) with rising coronavirus infection rates. "The situation will not relax sufficiently by mid-September to be able to lift the worldwide travel warning," she said.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
First Mediterranean cruise has set sail
With 2,500 instead of 6,000 passengers, the MSC Grandiosa left the port of Genoa on August 16. Stops on the seven-day voyage include Naples, Palermo and Valletta. Passengers and crew were tested for coronavirus before boarding, and body temperature is to be checked on a daily basis. Rival cruise company Costa will not be offering Mediterranean cruises again until September.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Germany declares most of Spain high-risk area
Germany's health and interior ministries have agreed that all of Spain — apart from the Canary Islands — is now a high-risk area due to a surge in cases. Spain said it was closing night clubs across the country. Restaurants, bars and similar venues would need to close by 1 a. m. and would not be allowed to take in new guests after midnight.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
COVID-19 deals tourism in Berlin a heavy blow
In the first six months of 2020, 59% fewer tourists came to Berlin than in the previous year. The Statistics Office said on August 10 that 2.7 million guests had visited Berlin, the lowest number since 2004. The slump was even worse for foreign tourists: two thirds stayed away. Since June, the figures have been recovering and are at 30 to 40% of the previous year.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Compulsory COVID-19 tests on entry into Germany
Anyone entering Germany from a high-risk area must take a coronavirus test from August 8, after an order by Health Minister Jens Spahn. Currently, many countries are classified as risk areas, including the United States and Brazil. In the European Union, Luxembourg, the Belgian region of Antwerp and the Spanish regions of Aragon, Catalonia and Navarre were risk areas as of early August.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Setback for cruise holidays
Norwegian cruise operator Hurtigruten has stopped all cruises on August 3 until further notice after an outbreak of the coronavirus on one of its ships. At least 40 passengers and crew members on the Roald Amundsen tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, German cruise line Aida Cruises has also postponed its planned restart due to the lack of necessary permits.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Nepal reopens Mount Everest for climbers amid COVID-19
Despite coronavirus uncertainty, Nepal has reopened Mount Everest for the autumn trekking and climbing season. To boost the struggling tourism sector the government will permit international flights to land in the country from August 17. The Himalayan country shut its borders in March just ahead of the busy spring season when hundreds of mountaineers usually flock to the country.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Amsterdam wants fewer weekend visitors
Concerned over a possible second wave of coronavirus, Amsterdam has requested that tourists not visit the Dutch capital on weekends. Potential day-trippers should come between Monday and Thursday, the city said on July 23. The tourist influx has swelled to such a degree that recommended social distancing of 1.5 meters between people is currently not possible in the city center.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Crowd management in alpine idyll
In order to manage tourist throngs amid the pandemic, Bavaria's Economy Minister Hubert Aiwanger is planning a live digital guiding system for visitors. Clogged streets, wild campers and overcrowding on hiking trails in the Alps — this brings popular regions such as Lake Tegernsee (photo) to their limits. The live update system is primarily intended to redirect day-trippers to less full areas.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
Flights overshadowed by fear
Holiday flights within Europe are on the move again, with passengers sitting close together. According to an opinion poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), 62% of those questioned are afraid of being infected by passengers in the next seat. This was identified by IATA as the main reason for the decline in willingness to travel, which is now only 45%.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
World famous Alhambra in Granada opens again
The Alhambra Castle in Granada in southern Spain opened its doors to tourists again on June 17. Initially, only 4,250 visitors were admitted at the same time — only half as many as usual. In addition, masks are mandatory. The Alhambra is considered the most important testimony to Arab architecture in Europe and is a World Heritage site.
-
Coronavirus: The consequences for tourism
'Re-open EU': A website with travel rules for Europe
Entry regulations, masks, quarantine? The new EU overview website "reopen.europa.eu" provides information on the coronavirus rules of individual EU countries — and in 24 languages. Tourists can enter their destination country on the website and find out about regulations that apply there. So far, the site contains information on 27 EU countries and is to be continuously updated.
