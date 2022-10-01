 When the Cows Come Home | Reporter - On Location | DW | 07.10.2022

When the Cows Come Home

In an annual festive procession in the Tyrolean Alps known as the Almabtrieb, herders and cattle descend into the valley after a summer grazing in the pastures.

DW Videostill | Tiroler Almbauer Leonhard

Their return to the foothill farms is marked with parades and feasts.

The “Almabtrieb” is a custom that goes back 500 years. The steady clang of cowbells accompanies the cattle on their long journey from high alpine pastures back into the valley. Thousands of spectators celebrate their return as Leonhard “Hartl” Thaler leads the herd into town. The 62-year-old is a well-known figure in his Tyrolean hometown of Reith im Alpbachtal – as a farmer, cattle dealer, innkeeper and musician.

A report by Axel Rowohlt

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 08.10.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 08.10.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 09.10.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

SUN 09.10.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 10.10.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

