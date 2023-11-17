When South Africa's Julius Malema holds Kenya's Ruto to account

  1. Skip to content
Mimi Mefo Takambou abj
November 17, 2023

South Africa's firebrand politician, Julius Malema, gave a dynamic speech at the launch of the Pan-African Institute, in which he criticized Kenya's President William Ruto. Malema received enthusiastic cheers from the audience. But did he cross a line and break the African etiquette that a guest does not speak ill of their host?

https://p.dw.com/p/4Z2HS
