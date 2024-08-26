When Night Falls in Chongqing - China’s Growing Megacity

The city is growing inexorably. And it is not a place for anyone with a fear of heights, or a sensitive stomach. If you want to experience China, you can't avoid the growing megacity of Chongqing.

The population of Chongqing, in southwestern China, has exploded over the last 30 years: Now, some 32 million people live here. Approximately the size of Austria, Chongqing is now one of the largest cities in the world in terms of surface area.

In China, the megacity has become a tourist magnet. It’s known for its unique spots for snapping photos, like the train that runs right through the eighth floor of a high-rise building. Social media influencers have contributed to popularizing the city, once known mainly as an arrival or departure point for cruise tourists.

The people of Chongqing have a reputation for being particularly warm-hearted. City guide Zhen Jili, for example, knows every corner of his city, and has witnessed first-hand how his "big village" became a megacity. He takes visitors through his remarkable metropolis, where GPS is useless, because you never know which floor your destination is on.

So-called "drunk driver" Shen Xun takes the film’s viewers along on his journey through Chongqing's raucous nightlife, where the party doesn‘t end until morning. Because there is a strict ban on drinking and driving in China, anyone who has had a drink can call Shen Xun. He then arrives on his little folding bike, which he stows in the trunk before chauffeuring his customers home in their car.

Livestreamers like Paipai can be seen on every street corner in Chongqing. She explains why livestreaming is a billion-dollar business in China, and takes viewers to one of the city's tallest buildings, for a view from right in the middle of the skyline.

Broadcasting Hours:

