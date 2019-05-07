 When have you ever felt like a star? | Euromaxx | DW | 10.05.2019

Euromaxx

When have you ever felt like a star?

In May the red carpet for the film festival will be rolled out again in Cannes, and the photographers will fight for the best pictures of the celebrities. Do you have a photo of yourself that makes you feel like a star?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion KW 20 Star

Every spring, Cannes becomes the most glamorous city in France, as stars from all over the world meet on the Côte d'Azur for the international film festival. Fans have their mobile phones on hand at all times, after all, it's not every day that so many celebrities are around to photograph.

Do you have a photo of yourself that makes you feel as glamorous as a movie star? Maybe you have dressed up for a special occasion - for example a family celebration or a concert evening? Or you posed for a great photo? Or maybe you have a favorite photo where you look particularly good?

We are looking forward to your personal star photo! Just upload it to our website. As a thank-you we will give away a wristwatch in http://cms.dw.com/cma/the exclusive Euromaxx design.

The closing date for entries is 17 May 2019, 12 noon UTC. Legal recourse is excluded. Good luck!

Please notice the conditions of participation.

 

