 When do you like to wear fancy dress? | Lifestyle | DW | 21.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

When do you like to wear fancy dress?

February is the peak of the carnival season. All across Europe people get dressed up in imaginative costumes. Do you like to wear fancy dress? If so, when?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Lieblingskostüm

Carnival fans really like pretending to be someone else -- for a day at least. For centuries now, millions of people have been celebrating carnival. Traditionally, it was a time to let your hair down before the fasting season of Lent began. The elaborate costumes and intricate masks worn at Venice’s carnival, for example, are famous worldwide. 

But you can also get dressed up on other occasions, such as Halloween or fancy dress parties. We’re interested in finding out when you like to wear fancy dress! Take part in our quiz and you will be included in our draw for a watch in an exclusive Euromaxx design. 

I like wearing fancy dress on these occasions:

- Carnival
- Halloween
- Theme Party
- Christmas
- Other

The closing date for entries is 28 February 2020, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

DW recommends

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (13.11.2019)  

Related content

DW Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Carnival

You've worn these costumes before.  12.03.2019

We wanted to know from you how you dressed up and on what occasion. Find out whether you have won a wristwatch in the exclusive Euromaxx design here:

Advertisement
Berlinale 2020 Film Minamata Photocall Johnny Depp (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

Talk of the town: Berlinale day 2

The red carpet stars, perspectives from behind the scenes and the latest controversies: Discover every day the trending topics at the Berlin International Film Festival.  

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Dirigent Alan Gilbert (picture-allianceLeemage/F. Toulet)

Elbphilharmonie Orchestra

Listen to Beethoven's Violin Concerto paired with a modern work of music inspired by it.  

Wartburg Castle in winter (picture-alliance/H. Wöstmann)

Ten reasons for the Thuringian Forest

From winter sports to hiking. The low mountain range attracts tourists to Thuringia in all seasons. Join us on a journey in a south-easterly direction from Eisenach to Illmenau.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  