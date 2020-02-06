 When artists are in mourning | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 06.02.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

When artists are in mourning

Grieving is an art — in two senses of the word. An exhibition in the German city Hamburg shows how artists depict loss and change.

Artist Khaled Barakeh's work at the exhibition Grieving loss and change at the Hamburger Kunsthalle (Khaled Barakeh, Foto: Manu Brabo)

In the list of human emotions, grief does not have the best reputation. Whoever loses a loved one, and with it a sense of home and familiarity, is expected to deal with it. Or in the words of Sigmund Freud, to do the "Trauerarbeit" (grief work).

Brigitte Kölle, curator at the Hamburg Kunsthalle, knows that it is difficult to pinpoint the "disturbing potential" of loss, mourning and change. She wanted to know which pictures artists find for it. Her insight: "grief is difficult to portray."

Artist Anne Collier's work at the exhibition Grieving loss and change at the Hamburger Kunsthalle (Anne Collier)

Anne Colliers: Woman Crying (Weinende Frau)

Grieving is no new phenomenon in art. Throughout history, painters and sculptors, artists and artisans have focused on the subject. One could even say that the depiction of mourning and the pain of parting runs through the entire history of art and humanity in all regions of the world — from prehistoric cave paintings to today's art fresh from the studio.

Read more: Do animals mourn their dead?

Music transports feelings

Kölle has hung paintings and photographs, has erected sculptures, and videos flicker across screens. Slide projections and "sound pieces" can be experienced at the exhibition in Hamburg, and large installations fill entire rooms. The work of around 30 artists from 15 countries circles around the issue of loss as an existential, painful uncertainty and the resulting interruption of the flow of things. "Many visual artists work with music," says the curator, "probably because music transports feelings particularly well."

Artist Maria Lassnig's work at the exhibition Grieving loss and change at the Hamburger Kunsthalle (Maria Lassnig Foundation / VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2019 )

Maria Lassnig painted herself feeling completely insecure after the death of her mother.

"Melancholy and grief," "grief and gender," "collective grief," "grief and rebellion" or even "the inability to grieve" — the curator uses chapters like these to organize the artistic spectrum.

The Scottish Turner Prize winner Susan Philipsz, for example, revives the old tradition of keening. The Japanese artist Seiichi Furuya weaves together the loss experience after the suicide of his wife with the massive social upheval after the end of former East Germany.

In paintings, the Austrian Maria Lassnig deals with the death of her mother. In his film "I'm Too Sad to Tell You" (1970/71), the Dutch conceptual artist Bas Jan Ader (1942-1975) raises questions — about privacy and publicity, convention and embarrassment, and about the limits of language and depictability.

Anne Collier's photographs are based on comics from the 1950s and 60s and reveal the depiction of a crying, young, beautiful woman as a gender-specific image.

Read more: How shame translates into discomforting works of art

The politics of grief

Artist Aslan Goisum's work at the exhibition Grieving loss and change at the Hamburger Kunsthalle (Aslan Ġoisum)

Muslim men mourn for a deceased — film still from Aslan Goisum's film "People of No Consequence" (2016)

The exhibition ranges from the miniature coffins of Kudjoe Affutu from Ghana to Andy Warhol's iconic "Jackie" portrait (1964). The austere yet poetic works of Helen Cammock, who was awarded the Turner Prize in 2019 and combines images with words, are on show for the first time in Germany. The series of edited photographs from the Syrian War by the artist Khaled Barakeh takes up the centuries-old pictorial motif of the Pietà.

"We are not only showing how diverse the representation of grief can be," says curator Kölle. Mourning is also politically significant, because there is a hierarchy of mourning. "Who are we mourning for? And for whom not? There is a valuation in that."

The exhibition also raises questions about obvious social miseries and conditions. "How, for example, were homosexuals mourned in the 1980s when AIDS came up and yet no one really knew what it was?" asks Kölle.

The exhibition "Grieving loss and change" at the Hamburger Kunsthalle runs until June 14, 2020.

DW recommends

Measuring Emotion

Algorithms and robots aim to make human emotions predictable. The technology is already an integral part of most people’s lives and has made them transparent. (03.11.2017)  

German-engineered emotion-sensing robot heads to space

CIMON, equipped with emotion-sensing voice detectors, has become the latest artificial intelligence-powered astronaut launched into orbit. Its mission: to safeguard the mental health of its human companions. (06.12.2019)  

The couch that opened up the unconscious

It’s one of the most iconic pieces of furniture in the world, but the couch that stood in Sigmund Freud’s consulting room is now looking somewhat the worse for wear. Now the Freud Museum in London is asking for help. (13.05.2013)  

Louvre Leonardo da Vinci show beset by disputes — and mysteries

Marking the 500th anniversary of the death of the Renaissance master, the Louvre's blockbuster Leonardo exhibition is bound to draw masses of visitors. But organizers faced various problems bringing the works together. (24.10.2019)  

How artists have responded to terror

A sharp rise in deaths from terrorist attacks in developed countries in the past two years has unsettled the world. Artists have responded - with comfort and provocation. (23.12.2016)  

The most spectacular art robberies in history

Armed up to their teeth, or disguised as policemen — time and again, thieves have pilfered valuable art objects and paintings. Now one of the biggest collection of baroque treasures in Germany has been robbed. (25.11.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Affective Computing  

Advertisement

Film

Rosa von Praunheim receives an award at the Filmfestival Max Ophüls Preis film festival in Saarbrücken (picture-alliance/dpa/O. Dietze)

Rosa von Praunheim: Germany's controversial 'gay film director'

The prolific filmmaker recently received a lifetime achievement award for more than 50 years of taboo-breaking movies largely centered on LGBTQ themes. After 150 films, his unconventional art is set to go on.  

Arts.21

DW Arts.21 (Sendungslogo Kultur.21 englisch)

Cornelia Funke – A fabulous storyteller

She's one of Germany's most successful children's authors worldwide: Cornelia Funke is beloved for the fantastic worlds she creates.  

Music

62. Grammy-Auszeichnungen | Billie Eilish (AFP/R. Beck)

Billie Eilish: From bedroom artist to queen of pop

Marked by her ethereal soprano vocal style and teen-goth persona, singer Billie Eilish gave voice to young people struggling with depression on a DIY album made with her older brother. Now, she's made pop music history.  

Arts

Frontalansicht des Genter Altars von Jan van Eyck. (picture-alliance/akg-images)

The Ghent Altarpiece: a masterpiece with an adventurous history

Looted, burned and hidden: Jan van Eyck's Ghent Altarpiece had an eventful history over the centuries. But the revolutionary realism of the paintings remains just as spectacular.  

Digital Culture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Getty Images/B. Stansall)

#Megxit: Twitter reacts to Meghan and Harry's announcement

The surprise news that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to retire from royalty has triggered a series of humorous reactions on Twitter — as well as harsher comments reflecting polarization on the topic.  