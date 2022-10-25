  1. Skip to content
WhatsApp service restored after worldwide outage

3 hours ago

The Meta-owned company said it was working to fix the massive outage. Service was restored later in the day.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Idmk

Service to the widely-used messaging app Whatsapp was restored on Tuesday after a nearly one-hour disruption reported by users around the world.

"We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. We have fixed the issue and apologize for any inconvenience," a spokesperson for the Meta Platforms company, which owns WhatsApp, said.

The company did not give a reason for the outage.

On Tuesday morning, monitoring site Downdetector reflected user reports on problems with the app. Some 68,000 users in the United Kingdom were reporting issues, alongside 19,000 in Singapore and 15,000 in South Africa.

The hashtag #whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70,000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.

The outage came in the midst of the busy festive season in India. The country is host to the messaging app's largest number of users, according to Reuters news agency.

WhatsApp says its monthly active users surpass two billion. But such disruptions often push users to competitive messaging apps, such as Telegram, which has some 700 million users.

The messaging service is not only crucial for personal, but also some business communications. An hours-long Whatsapp outage last October hit assets trading across various sectors, ranging from cryptocurrencies to oil.

rmt/es (dpa, Reuters)

