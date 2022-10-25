WhatsApp down in Germany, other countries

The Meta-owned company said it was working to fix the massive outage. Service was partially restored later in the day.

Users in countries such as Germany and the UK, as well as across Asia and Africa, complained on Tuesday that the widely-used messaging app WhatsApp was down.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said.

On Tuesday morning, monitoring site Downdetector reflected user reports on problems with the app. Some 68,000 users in the United Kingdom were reporting issues, alongside 19,000 in Singapore and 15,000 in South Africa.

The hashtag #whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70,000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.

Later in the day, some users reported that their service had been restored.

The outage comes in the midst of the festive season in India. The country is host to the messaging app's largest number of users, said Reuters news agency.

The messaging service is not only crucial for personal, but also some business communications. An hours-long Whatsapp outage last October hit assets trading across various sectors, ranging from cryptocurrencies to oil.

